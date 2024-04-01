Mysterious Foul Smell ‘Resembling Sulfur or Burnt Rubber’ Reported in Finland’s Capital Helsinki

Finland joined NATO, security on its Russian border was reinforced on both sides and to put a little more pressure on the bilateral relations, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen ‘did not rule out sending Western troops to Ukraine in the future’ during an interview with the British newspaper Financial Times.

She did say that, at the moment, there is no such need, but the escalation is evident.

Slavyangrad on Telegram:

“‘Now is not the time to send troops, and we don’t even want to discuss it at this stage. But in the long term, we certainly shouldn’t rule anything out’, she said. The head of the Finnish Foreign Ministry noted that the West does not know what the conflict will lead to and what will happen in the future, so there is no need to “reveal all the cards.”

So, now in this context, it has arisen today that a strong and foul smell ‘resembling that of sulfur or burnt rubber’ was detected in the region around Finland’s capital Helsinki.

The smell has been reported in an area spanning at least 37 miles along Finland’s southern coastline. And some are ready to say that it comes from Russia’s Saint Petersburg.

Reuters reported:

“‘The rescue department and other authorities are looking into the matter’, [the department] wrote in a post on X. There was no immediate indication that the smell was a health hazard, it added. Russian media outlet Fontanka reported on Sunday that residents in several areas of St Petersburg, the Russian city closest to Finland, had complained of an unpleasant odor, comparing it to that of gas, garbage or burnt rubber.”

New York Post reported:

“’In Helsinki and Uusimaa more widely, a strong smell in the air has been noticed from time to time. The rescue service and other authorities are currently investigating the matter’, the agency wrote on X.

Many have written on social media that the stench is originating across the sea, from the Russian city of Saint Petersburg.

“‘It reached Vasilyevsky Island. It smells like a mixture of garbage, burnt rubber and burning. I woke up from the smell at 7 a.m., closed all the windows’, Russian user Dasha Nukolova wrote on X. ‘Yes, at Primorskaya you can’t breathe either, there’s a terrible smell, like gas. I woke up with a headache and couldn’t breathe’, wrote another user, Masha Artamonova.”

