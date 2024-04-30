LEADERSHIP: El Salvador’s Bukele Invited Cabinet to Meeting Then Asks Attorney General to Investigate Every Member For Bribery… Live On Air!

El Salvador’s President Nayyib Bukele stunned members of his cabinet on Monday but announcing plans to investigate them all for corruption.

In a public meeting broadcasted on the X platform, Bukele asks his Attorney General to investigate the entire executive branch:

As you can all see everyone here is part of the executive branch except for one person, the Attorney General, who is not part of the executive branch. He is here for a simple reason, I want to ask him in public to investigate everyone sitting here. Retroactively and into the future. I imagine there should be no problem with that. Someone once asked me, are you not afraid of death? I said, of course, no one wants to die. I don’t want to die. But I am going to die one day like everyone, it is something you cannot escape. 100 years from now, none of us here will still be alive… but if there is one thing I fear and that is leaving a bad legacy. I won’t be the president that didn’t steal but was surrounded by criminals. I want to be remembered as the president who didn’t steal and who didn’t let anyone else steal. And the one who put whoever did steal in prison. There are a couple who are already there.

No es el primero, y tampoco será el último. Sí Dios lo permite, nuestra guerra contra la corrupción será tan exitosa como nuestra guerra contra las pandillas. https://t.co/gNIHTZZ3O4 pic.twitter.com/nNPVSVW58J — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 26, 2024

Such measures are typical of Bukele, who since taking office in 2019 has launched a brutal yet successful crackdown against corruption and the country’s violent drug gangs.

Back in February, Bukele gave a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) where he urged attendees to keep up the fight against globalism.

“If you want globalism to die here too, you must be willing to unapologetically fight against everything and everyone that stands for it,” he explained. “Fight for your freedoms, fight for your rights.”