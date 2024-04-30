Murder Suspect Accused of Eating Victim’s Face at Bus Stop Near Las Vegas Strip

A man reportedly killed another man at a bus stop close to the Las Vegas Strip and proceeded to eat parts of the victim’s face.

The Las Vegas Journal has reported that 31-year-old Clinton Czech has been arrested and charged with open murder.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported they responded to a physical altercation call around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday.

When police arrived on the scene, one man was seen unresponsive and bleeding from his head.

Czech was reportedly near the victim’s body and seen with body parts of the victims in his mouth.

The Las Vegas Journal reported Czech consumed the victim’s eyeball and ear.

Per KLAS 8 News:

A man allegedly murdered another man at a bus stop near the Las Vegas Strip, eating his victim’s face in the process, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained. Colin Czech, 29, faces a charge of open murder. Just before 5 a.m. Sunday, a person called police about a man who reportedly tackled another man to the ground on Las Vegas Boulevard near Charleston Boulevard, documents said. About 45 minutes later, another person called police, saying a man was on top of another man at a bus stop “eating” the other man’s face. Officers responded, finding Czech kneeling next to the victim with “biological matter in his hair, mouth and on his clothing,” documents said. Czech reportedly told officers the victim had attacked him.

