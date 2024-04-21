Michigan Grandmother Arrested for Helping Granddaughter Beat Up Student in Her Elementary School Bathroom

A grandmother has been arrested for allegedly helping her granddaughter beat up another student in her elementary school bathroom.

The incident occurred on April 18 at the McMonagle Elementary School in Mt. Morris Township.

The woman’s name has not yet been released because she is still pending arraignment.

Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Michael Veach told local station WNEM that the grandmother and child had been called into the school for a behavioral meeting.

The report explains:

Veach said the grandmother saw another girl her granddaughter was having trouble with, so she and her granddaughter followed her into a bathroom. The grandmother then held down the girl while her granddaughter punched her, Veach said.

The grandmother is currently detained at the Genesee County Jail.

Westwood Heights Schools Public Relations and Marketing Coordinator Jamal Bransford released the following statement about the incident:

“On Thursday, April 18 an unfortunate incident transpired at McMonagle Elementary School involving a grandparent of a student who managed to circumvent security protocols and gain unauthorized access to the school premises. The Mt. Morris Township Police Department immediately investigated this incident. It is crucial to emphasize that no other children in the school were involved or harmed during this incident.

The safety and security of our students is our topmost concern. Our school administration is diligently implementing all necessary measures to prevent such breaches of security in the future. We are actively collaborating with the Mt. Morris Township Police Department to implement safeguards that will safeguard the well-being of our students and prevent similar incidents from occurring.”