Massive Protests Break Out Japan in Opposition to WHO’s Proposed Pandemic Treaty (VIDEO)

On April 13th, a significant demonstration took place in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district, drawing attention to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) proposed Pandemic Treaty.

The treaty, set for adoption at the WHO’s General Assembly in May, has sparked controversy and fear among citizens, leading to one of the largest protests in recent Japanese history, according to Aussie17, a former Big Pharma employee.

The march began in Higashi-Ikebukuro Central Park, where thousands of participants gathered with banners and chants expressing their opposition to the treaty and the WHO’s overreach, Yahoo reported.

Protesters voiced strong opposition to mandatory vaccinations and the potential infringement on Japan’s sovereignty. “We strongly protest against the WHO for forcing people to be vaccinated, ignoring Japan’s sovereignty where vaccines are voluntary,” declared one of the banners leading the march.

The protest aimed to bring attention to several issues, including an increase in excess deaths and the lack of transparency regarding the adverse effects of vaccinations. The demonstrators demanded accountability and clearer information from both the Japanese government and global health authorities.

Eminent figures such as Professor Masayasu Inoue and historian Chikatsu Hayashi provided insights before the demonstration, criticizing the influence of pharmaceutical companies and private interests on global health policies.

Professor Inoue warned of the dangers of genetic vaccines and highlighted the significant funding the WHO receives from entities like the Bill Gates Foundation.

HAPPENING TODAY IN JAPAN

Thousands attend public demonstration against WHO and New World Order across multiple locations in Japan! Pre-demonstration speeches:

Prof: Masayasu Inoue: …there indeed exists something very evil. It’s often dismissed with a single phrase as a… pic.twitter.com/zAXMLWLaFE — aussie17 (@_aussie17) April 13, 2024

The WHO’s pandemic treaty negotiations, which began in March 2023, aim to establish legally binding regulations to enhance global cooperation in pandemic response.

According to the WHO’s website on March 30, 2021, it announced an “urgent call for an International Pandemic Treaty,” stating that such a treaty is needed to orchestrate a single globalized response to pandemics. And “25 heads of government and international leaders” have come together in a joint call to form the treaty.

The World Health Organization, alongside its 194 member countries, has been developing a global treaty to combat a hypothetical future pathogen, referred to as “Disease X.”

According to the article, the treaty “would be rooted in the constitution of the World Health Organization, drawing in other relevant organizations key to this endeavour, in support of the principle of health for all. Existing global health instruments, especially the International Health Regulations, would underpin such a treaty, ensuring a firm and tested foundation on which we can build and improve.”

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and any of his successors would have unrestricted authority to implement WHO regulations.

The treaty would provide “a framework for international cooperation and solidarity” and address issues like surveillance systems and responding to outbreaks, Ghebreyesus said when announcing the treaty during a March press conference. “The world cannot afford to wait until the pandemic is over to start planning for the next one.”

The World Health Organization “global pandemic treaty” includes a plan for a mandatory, universal digital passport and ID system.

Article 4 of the draft outlines the treaty’s overarching “principles,” including “universal health coverage,” “equity,” “transparency,” “inclusiveness,” “gender equality” and “diversity. “ Also, the treaty targets “misinformation” and “disinformation.”

In July 2020, former President Donald Trump formally withdrew the United States from the World Health Organization.

Immediately after taking office, Joe Biden reversed the decision and brought the US back into the WHO in one of his very first acts as president.

Then, in January 2022, Biden’s Health and Human Service Department secretly submitted proposed amendments, “Strengthen WHO preparedness for and response to health emergencies,” to the WHO to reform International Health Regulations of 2005, an existing health treaty.

The amendments delegate the international body of unelected bureaucrats more authority to define what constitutes a pandemic, when a pandemic is in progress, how long a pandemic lasts and how “to prevent, detect and respond to future public health emergencies of international concern,” ultimately delegating the WHO total authority over emergency operations in the U.S. during a “public health emergency.”

Biden administration’s amendments along with amendments submitted from several other countries will be combined to create the new global ‘Pandemic Treaty” that would subject its member states to the authority of the international organization.

