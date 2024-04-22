Massive Fire at Cold Storage Warehouse in Washington Urges Residents to Stay Indoor Amid Toxic Smoke Concerns

A devastating blaze at Lineage Logistics, a cold storage facility, has caused widespread panic and forced evacuations in parts of Finley, Washington.

The fire, which erupted early Sunday morning, is unleashing thick, black smoke filled with potentially hazardous chemicals due to the materials stored at the site.

The inferno raged uncontrollably through the 525,000-square-foot warehouse on Sunday. The structure has already seen significant damage, with parts of the building collapsing, raising concerns about the fire spreading further.

The escalation of the fire, driven by strong winds, has led to the spread of embers, igniting brush fires and threatening residential areas.

At this time Numerous firefighters, law enforcement, and other authorities are on the scene in Finley

The fire originated around 5:15 a.m. at the facility, the Tri-City Herald reported.

An alarm and the sprinkler system activation prompted an immediate evacuation of all workers, preventing any injuries. The warehouse, filled with frozen vegetables on plastic pallets and flanked by hundreds of wood pallets, presented a significant challenge to firefighting efforts.

Jenna Kochenauer, spokesperson for Benton Fire District 1, detailed the fire’s progression through social media updates, highlighting the difficulties faced by firefighters as the blaze extended into the roof, causing half of the facility to suffer extensive damage.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, with investigations likely to follow once the situation is under control.

“After spending about 8 hours working offensively to put out the fire at Lineage Logistics, we have switched to defensive operations,” Benton Fire District wrote.

After spending about 8 hours working offensively to put out the fire at Lineage Logistics, we have switched to defensive operations.

In response to the emergency, an evacuation area was established, and the American Red Cross quickly set up a shelter for affected residents. Although the evacuation order was lifted around 6 p.m. on Sunday, concerns about air quality due to toxic smoke have led to renewed advisories, according to the Tri-City Herald.

According to the Red Cross, 65 individuals from 25 homes were ordered to evacuate

Benton County Emergency Services, noting the adverse impact on air quality, has reopened the Red Cross shelter at 7202 West Deschutes Avenue in Kennewick for those affected by the smoke, according to Apple Valley News Now.

Officials urge residents to stay indoors and avoid using ventilation systems that draw in outside air.

Residents with respiratory issues, particularly those south of Game Farm Road to Chemical Drive, were advised to shelter in place.

“Alright, who burned the popcorn in the microwave this time?!? Anyone else seeing all this smoke? We are getting a lot of calls about it. It turns out, the phrase ‘Where there is smoke, there is fire”, isn’t always correct. This smoke isn’t from Pasco. Because of all the calls, we have used our drone technology and infrared cameras to check for fire and we didn’t find one in Pasco. We think it’s from a large blaze in Finley yesterday. Please take precautions if you are sensitive to low air quality and limit outdoor activity until this blows over,” Pasco Police wrote.