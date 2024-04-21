Massive, Bloody Brawl Erupts on Party Boat in Brooklyn Leaving Several People Injured, Including Two Stabbing Victims (VIDEOS)

A huge, bloody party boat brawl erupted Saturday in Brooklyn and left multiple people with injuries, including two stabbing victims.

The New York Post reported the disturbing incident occurred just after 5 p.m. at Pier 4 at the Brooklyn Army Terminal near 58th Street in Sunset Park. The individuals were onboard the yacht, Cornucopia Majesty.

Video footage shows the brawl beginning inside the party boat, with several unidentified individuals shoving and punching each other. One man can be heard shouting “Calm down!” and “Stop” multiple times in an effort to calm tensions. He then calls out for security.

Video shows some of the wild Brooklyn party boat brawl that left two people stabbed and another bashed in the head with a bottle. Several men and women can be seen pushing and shoving each other on the pier right next to the massive yacht. At one point, a man is forced to the… pic.twitter.com/Bj0NPaoSx0 — Crime In NYC (@CrimeInNYC) April 21, 2024

The fight then spills outside the boat on the pier with men and women pushing and shoving each other. At one point, a man is shoved to the ground while another stomps on his face, knocking him out.

A security guard steps in and attempts to pull the victim’s body away from the chaos. The video also shows a man with a ripped t-shirt and a female thrown to the floor.

WATCH:

SUNSET PARK BROOKLYN–Dramatic cell phone videos taken yesterday at Brooklyn Army Terminal showing the moments a brawl broke out inside a Party Boat that spilled outside the Boat ending in multiple people stabbed & hospitalized. Full video of the scene & interviews on… pic.twitter.com/a4dzv8S4mj — LLN NYC (@loudlabsnyc) April 21, 2024

The Post reports that after the stabbing, several bystanders were shrieking in horror upon seeing one wounded man bleeding profusely on the floor.

“Somebody pick him up!” one witness yells. “He got stabbed!”

Some bystanders then picked up the injured male. He was passed over the fence to a group of males who put him in the ambulance.

Police arrived at the yacht to find multiple injured people, two with knife wounds. One 32-year-old male had been stabbed in the torso and a 40-year-old man was left with several stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

A 28-year-old male also had been bashed on top of his head with a bottle while an unidentified, injured female was also put on a stretcher and was put in the ambulance. Police then evacuated the yacht.

One passenger, who identified himself as Java, told the Post everyone was having “a good time” until the end.

Here is the full video of the event along with the aftermath, including interviews with witnesses.

The Post reports the three wounded men were taken to NYU Langone Hospital. All are reportedly in stable condition. There is no word on the female’s health, however.

The other injured people did not require hospitalization.

Police say the brawl started after an unknown argument and began after the boat docked at the pier.

According to the Post, no suspects have been identified at this point.