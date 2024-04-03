MADNESS: Four More Pro-Life Americans Who Sat Outside Abortion Clinic Praying Are Found Guilty – Face Up to 11 Years in Prison – Including 87 Yr-Old Eva Edl

Joe Biden’s America.

Four more pro-lifers that were involved in this protest outside a Nashville abortion clinic have just been found guilty in federal court of violating the FACE Act.

These pro-Life activists were found guilty this week.

** Eva Edl

** Eva Zastrow

** James Zastrow

** Paul Place

That makes ten Christians total who now face up to 11 years in prison for protesting outside of a Nashville abortion clinic.

Six of the pro-Life activists were already found guilty earlier this year.

Nearly three years ago several pro-Life activists held a prayer rally at a Tennessee abortion clinic.

The Christian protesters prayed and sang hymns.

They were sitting peacefully in the lobby of the abortion center.



The protesters included: Chester Gallagher, 73, of Lebanon, Tennessee; Heather Idoni, 58; Calvin Zastrow, 57; and Caroline Davis, 24; all of Michigan; Coleman Boyd, 51, of Bolton, Mississippi; Dennis Green, 56, of Cumberland, Virginia; and Paul Vaughn, 55, of Centerville, Tennessee.

Then in October 2022 Biden’s Gestapo arrested eleven pro-life activists for a peaceful protest at an abortion clinic that took place over a year ago. The eleven pro-life activists face up to eleven years in prison and $250,000 in fines. (Details below)

Screen images from cellphone video taken by his wife show FBI agents at the front door of the home of Paul Vaughn, 55, after they arrested him at gunpoint in front of his family before they walk off refusing to answer questions while one agent comes around from behind the house.

The FBI was sent to Paul Vaughn’s home to arrest him at gunpoint for sitting at a prayer rally.

Retired FBI agent Steve Gray commented on the raid, “This force used by the FBI to effect this arrest is unacceptable and unnecessary. I’ve been on numerous gang and organized crime arrests within the NY FBI. We never brought or displayed rifles to make those arrests. The Agent’s should have given their names when requested.”

A description of Vaughn’s arrest via a GiveSendGo page posted on his behalf:

On Tuesday six of the abortion activists were convicted on federal felonies. They could face 11 years in prison.

These senior citizens could die in Joe Biden’s prison for praying outside an abortion clinic.

The Tennessean reported:

Nearly three years after a group of anti-abortion protesters from across the country blocked the entrance to a Mt. Juliet reproductive health clinic, six of the defendants have been convicted of federal felonies that could translate to years of prison time. The jury delivered the guilty verdict late Tuesday afternoon after a trial that lasted one week and featured video evidence of the group’s March 2021 “blockade” of the Carafem Health Center Clinic and testimony from police, a patient and an employee at the clinic that day. It took the jury nearly all day to reach that decision, as deliberations started 9 a.m. Tuesday. The convicted are Chester Gallagher, of Lebanon, Tennessee; Paul Vaughn, of Centerville, Tennessee; Heather Idoni and Calvin Zastrow, of Michigan; Coleman Boyd, of Bolton, Mississippi; and Dennis Green, of Cumberland, Virginia. They each face up to 10.5 years in prison and fines of up to $260,000 at their sentencings, which are scheduled for July 2, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Trending: Top International Virologist Issues Dire Warning: “Massive, Massive Tsunami of Death Among Highly Vaccinated…is Imminent” “These defendants knowingly chose to violate laws they disagreed with,” said Henry C. Leventis, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee. “The jury’s verdict today is a victory for the rule of law in this country and a reminder that we cannot pick and choose which laws we follow. It is also a testament to the outstanding work done in this case by the trial team and our law enforcement partners.” Attorneys identified Gallagher as the organizer of the protest. On March 5, 2021, the group arrived at the clinic before it opened and stationed themselves throughout the office building it was located in. Prosecutors said that several of those involved recorded video of their actions, including one person who was apparently making a video to instruct others how to perform a “rescue,” the term some anti-abortion activists use to describe protests of abortion clinics or efforts to dissuade individuals from seeking an abortion.

This is a clip of the protest on 3/5/2021 that just landed six pro-life activists in jail for up to 11 years. They were found guilty in federal court by Biden's DOJ under the FACE Act for praying and singing hymns outside a Nashville abortion clinic. pic.twitter.com/hDEeCh0C6d — Simon VanDyk (@VandykSimon) January 30, 2024

This week four more pro-life activists were found guilty of protesting and praying outside of a Nashville abortion clinic.

They face up to 11 years in prison.

Eva Edl

Eva Zastrow

James Zastrow

Paul Place.

God save this nation from this wicked regime.