Louisiana Judge Sentences Man To Be Physically Castrated After Pleading Guilty of Raping 14-Year-Old

A Louisiana judge has sentenced a man to physical castration after pleading guilty to raping a 14-year-old girl.

According to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, on April 17th, Glenn Sullivan,54, pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree rape.

On Monday, Louisiana Judge William Dykes sentenced Sullivan to be physically castrated along with serving a 50-year prison sentence.

Assistant District Attorney Brad Cascio told the press, “I’ve had three people ordered to be chemically castrated, but, to my knowledge, this is the first physical castration to be ordered.”

In 2008, Louisana enacted a law that ordered men convicted of certain rape crimes to be castrated chemically or have the option to be physically castrated.

Per Yahoo News:

The lead prosecutor of the case, Assistant District Attorney Brad J. Cascio, said, “I intend on using every tool the legislature is willing to give us, including physical castration, to seek justice for the children in our community.”