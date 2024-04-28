LOL: “Apparently, Some People Love to Talk About The Way I Laugh” – Kamala Harris Opens Up on Her Cackle in Interview (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris, in an interview about her experience in the White House over the last three years with actor Drew Barrymore, where she opened up on her infamous cackle and noted that “apparently, some people love to talk about the way I laugh.”

“Oh, yes. I love your laugh!” cried Barrymore in a weird tone.

Harris continued, “I think it’s really important for us to remind each other and our younger ones, don’t be confined to other people’s perception about what this looks like and how you should act in order to be, right?” Because it doesn’t matter how a Vice President of the United States acts, right?

The Gateway Pundit has reported on Kamala Harris’ outrageous cackle and all the inappropriate times she’s lost it, including when she was asked whether she’d visit the southern border and when she joked about killing President Trump.

Video compilation:

Harris also reportedly “acknowledged that people often like to make fun of public figures when they trip or fall.” Was she talking about Joe Biden?

The full interview is set to air on Monday.

The Hill reports,

Vice President Harris opened up about criticism over her laugh in an upcoming interview. Harris, in an interview with “The Drew Barrymore Show” that will air Monday, acknowledged that people often like to make fun of public figures when they trip or fall, and then mentioned the talk about how she laughs. “You were asking me earlier about what it means to be, like, the first woman. And, you know, it’s funny, because people still got to get used to this, right?” Harris said in the clip, obtained by Mediaite. “Let me tell you something,” Harris told host Drew Barrymore. “I have my mother’s laugh. And I grew up around a bunch of women in particular who laugh from the belly.”

It is unclear if they discussed Joe Biden’s memory lapses and how it is comparable to Barrymore’s ’50 First Dates’ film.

Watch below: