Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Announces Retirement, Jeopardizing Liberal Majority Next Year

Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, the state’s longest-serving liberal justice, has declared she will not seek reelection next year.

This announcement came on Thursday, stirring the political landscape of Wisconsin, where the liberal majority, secured just a year prior, hangs in the balance.

Justice Bradley, a key figure in the court’s 4-3 liberal majority, has served the people of Wisconsin for nearly three decades on the Supreme Court.

Her decision to step down comes at a critical juncture, with the liberal majority that was established with Janet Protasiewicz’s victory last year now facing uncertainty.

Radical leftist Protasiewicz emerged victorious over Daniel Kelly with a 55.5% to 44.5% vote split, marking a pivotal moment for the Wisconsin Supreme Court by ending a 15-year conservative dominance.

It can be recalled liberal groups allegedly paid voters $250 to sway their friends to vote for the leftist Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewics. This amounts to election bribery, a felony in Wisconsin punishable by up to three years in prison.

In a statement released Thursday, Justice Bradley reflected on her extensive career, beginning as a circuit court judge in Marathon County before ascending to the Supreme Court 29 years ago.

“The people of Wisconsin have three times elected me to serve on the Supreme Court. It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve the people of this state,” Bradley said.

“My decision has not come lightly. It is made after careful consideration and reflection. I know I can do the job and do it well. I know I can win re-election, should I run. But, it’s just time to pass the torch, bringing fresh perspectives to the court. Upon completion of my third term, I look forward to embarking upon a new chapter in my life, which will include public service that is guided by the same principles of justice, fairness and dedication that have defined by tenure on the court,” she added.

Wisconsin’s far-left governor, Tony Evers, released a statement regarding Bradley’s retirement.

My statement regarding Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley’s announcement today. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oG9nyuzxl2 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) April 11, 2024

Brad Schimel, the former Republican attorney general, has already thrown his hat into the ring for the upcoming election.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin GOP Chairman Brian Schimming lauded Bradley’s retirement, criticising the influence of “far-left activists” on the court and signaling the GOP’s intent to capture the open seat with a “common-sense, conservative justice.”

“I congratulate Justice Bradley on her retirement. Wisconsin Democrats are undoubtedly calling their out-of-state donors and pre-booking the flights from Hollywood to try and purchase another Supreme Court seat. Voters in Wisconsin are tired of far-left activists on the court and will elect a common-sense, conservative justice in April,” he said.