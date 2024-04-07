“Let My People Go” Viewed by Millions through Viral Marketing Campaign – Long Form Interviews with Experts Now Being Released

The most censored film in America, “Let My People Go” has quietly generated well over 1 million views on Rumble with dozens of small-to-medium influencer accounts uploading the film in its entirety, and has earned upwards of 8 million views across different social media platforms after the film was essentially given away by its creator, former law professor David K. Clements to combat massive censorship.

The film is still facing a media blackout, with many highly visible “Conservative Inc.” outlets ignoring what is easily the most definitive film on rigged elections and the plight of J6ers, as the film bucks establishment calls to embrace what democrats are doing. Namely, the promotion of early voting, use of mail-in ballots, and continued use of defective election machines. All of which actually help provide the metrics needed for ballot mules to stuff drop boxes with precision, and create the data points needed to refine PID controlled algorithms that have been evidenced in hundreds of cast vote record summaries, showing an impossible arrangement of votes in the machines.

Undeterred, Clements is now releasing long-form interviews with many of the experts and patriots featured in the film; many of which have recently testified in the Jeff Clark disbarment hearing, such as Col. Shawn Smith and Cyber Security expert, Harry Haury. Clements hopes that the long form interviews with nation-state level experts will further make the case for removing machines and software that facilitate systemic election fraud.

Today, Clements releases a 2 part interview with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who discusses the toll numerous depositions and lawfare has taken against his employee owned company, his cancellation from networks such as Newsmax, followed by an inspiring account of how his faith as carried him through the most tumultuous period of his life.

Part one can be viewed here.

Part two can be viewed here.

“Let My People Go,” the documentary, can viewed for free here.

Physical copies of the film can be acquired at FrankSpeech.com