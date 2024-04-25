Left Wing Daily Show Mocks Joe Biden Over Cannibals Comments: ‘You’re Going to Lose the Election’ (VIDEO)

The far left Daily Show recently mocked Joe Biden for claiming his uncle was eaten by cannibals. During the segment, the host also said Biden is going to lose the election.

When Biden has lost the people at the Daily Show…

Biden tells lies like this all the time, but in this particular case, the lie was so over the top that even the left can’t ignore it.

Breitbart News reports:

Watch: ‘The Daily Show’ Mocks Biden’s ‘Cannibals’ Story — ‘You’re Going to Lose the Election’ Comedy Central’s The Daily Show took aim at President Joe Biden on Tuesday, ridiculing the commander in chief for telling a bizarre story in which he claimed his uncle was eaten by cannibals. The Daily Show co-hosts Jordan Klepper and Ronny Chien devoted an extended segment on Tuesday’s episode to Biden’s recent speech to the United Steelworkers Union in Pittsburgh. In his speech, Biden claimed that his uncle, Ambrose Finnegan, was shot down near Papua New Guinea during World War II and that his body was never recovered because “there were a lot of cannibals” in New Guinea at the time. Even left-wing news outlets including New York magazine and the Associated Press have cast doubt on Biden’s tale… “You’re going to lose the election,” Chieng said to Biden.

Watch the video below:

Daily Show's Ronny Chieng and Jordan Klepper roast Biden's "cannibals" claim pic.twitter.com/HyKnrvYMgp — Zachary Leeman (@WritingLeeman) April 24, 2024

It’s amazing to see Biden finally get roasted on a ‘comedy’ show. Is anyone at Saturday Night Live paying attention?