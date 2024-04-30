LeBron James Attempts to Scare Woman in Stands, Ends Up Getting Dunked On and Eliminated From Playoffs (VIDEO)

LeBron James is once again facing controversy for his in-game tactics.

Last night, during the Laker’s playoff game against the Denver Nuggets, LeBron James attempted to scare a Nuggets fan sitting courtside.

The incident occurred in the third quarter after James received his third foul.

Clearly frustrated about the call, LeBron walks to the opposite end of the court and confronts a female fan who reportedly calls him a crybaby for disagreeing with the referee’s call.

As the woman confronted LeBron, the Lakers star then pretended like he was going to go after her, attempting to intimidate the woman physically.

After scaring the fan, LeBron then mocked her.

LEAKED Video Of LeBron James Jump Scaring A Fan: “Scary A**” pic.twitter.com/Eg72A2h5VY — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) April 30, 2024

Ultimately, the tactic backfired on LeBron. The Lakers lost the game to the Nuggets 108-106 and were eliminated from the playoffs.

During one part of the game Nuggets star Jamal Murray dunked on LeBron and gave the Lakers superstar a stare down of his own.

Jamal Murray dunked on LeBron and stared him down pic.twitter.com/jLEDKKAwmi — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) April 30, 2024

Per Fade Away World:

Over the years, LeBron James would have heard courtside fans call him all sorts of names, but we haven’t seen him respond to them all that often. During the third quarter of Game 5 between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets, though, a woman could be seen yelling something at James and he decided to scare her in response. She definitely was not expecting him to react and flinched. An account on X posted a video that showed that James allegedly was complaining about the officials calling a foul on him at that point, and it was what led to the woman calling him a crybaby. LeBron James: “They (refs) are f***ing horrible. They are f***ing horrible.” Woman: “You’re a f***ing crybaby.”