Law Professor Jonathan Turley Explains Why Trump Can’t Get a Fair Trial in New York (VIDEO)

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley appeared on FOX News on Monday and explained why Trump is not likely to get a fair trial in New York.

The trial has entered the jury selection phase and this is key, according to Turley. He suggests that even if the court tries to find jurors who don’t dislike Trump, that Trump haters will lie just to get on the jury.

The people who are going after Trump know this. In fact, they’re probably counting on it.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

JONATHAN TURLEY: Well, the more cases against Trump, the less justice we receive as a people. You know, the opponents of Trump would have been far better off with just one case, the Mar-a-Lago case. That’s based on real law, real precedent, and one can disagree with the interpretations. But it’s not a reach in the sense of this case. This case is, creating something, it’s creating a criminal code just for Trump. You know, you have a misdemeanor whose time has expired, the statute limitations ran out, and it was revived in this rather curious way. He’s effectively arguing that Trump was filing false business records through his counsel to hide a federal crime. But it isn’t a federal crime, this wasn’t a campaign contribution. None of that appears to matter. And that’s why a lot of us are looking at this and recoiling. This is not how the law is supposed to be. New Yorkers appear to like it this way. They elected James, who ran on bagging Trump for anything, didn’t even mention what. And they now are lionizing this district attorney putting together what many consider to be an absurd indictment… The problem is that courts don’t feel comfortable asking who did you vote for, and so they are working around the edges to try to show bias. The most important thing here is to try to isolate the worst of the jurors, those are jurors who just desperately want to be on this jury, many people will want to be and are prepared to lie to do so. What the defense counsel has is not their veracity on these forms but their names. Even though we won’t see them, defense counsel can look at social media and see if they are lying.

Watch the video below:

Jonathan Turley on why Trump's Manhattan trial WON'T be fair: "The most important thing here is to try to isolate the worst of the jurors, those are jurors who just desperately want to be on this jury, many people will want to be and are prepared to lie to do so." pic.twitter.com/NbkRac8GaX — USA Features Media (@UsaFeatures) April 15, 2024

Of course, Turley is right. This entire trial is a farce.