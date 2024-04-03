Lauren Boebert Undergoes Emergency Surgery, is Diagnosed with Rare and Potentially-Life Threatening Disorder — GOP Majority in House at Risk

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) underwent emergency surgery Tuesday night to remove a blood clot and was diagnosed with a rare and potentially life-threatening disorder, potentially imperiling the GOP’s House majority.

Her hospitalization comes as she vies for the GOP nomination in Colorado’s 4th District seat in the November general election. She is running to replace RINO congressman Ken Buck, who resigned from Congress last month.

Boebert announced in December she would drop Colorado’s Third Congressional District to run in the Fourth.

Boebert’s campaign issued a statement in a Facebook post revealing the 37-year-old GOP congresswoman was admitted to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland after experiencing swelling in her upper left leg. The doctors subsequently diagnosed Boebert with a condition known as May-Thurner syndrome, which interferes with a person’s blood flow.

“Yesterday afternoon, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was admitted to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland after experiencing severe swelling in her upper left leg,” the statement read. “After undergoing a CT Scan, doctors found an acute blood clot and diagnosed her with May-Thurner Syndrome, which is a rare condition that disrupts blood flow.” “An exact cause is unknown, but dehydration, travel, and extended periods of sitting have all been identified as potential factors in causing symptoms of May-Thurner Syndrome,” the statement continued. “Women between the ages of 20 and 45 who have given birth are also more likely to have May-Thurner Syndrome.”

The Cleveland Clinic notes that May-Thurner syndrome makes it harder for blood to flow back into a person’s heart. This can cause blood to pool in the legs, leading to a blood clot.

May-Thurner syndrome can prove fatal if a blood clot breaks off and travels to the lungs. This is known as a pulmonary embolism, a life-threatening medical emergency.

Boebert issued a statement thanking the medical staff and said she was looking forward to getting back to Congress “to continue fighting for Colorado.”

I want to thank Dr. Rebecca Bade and the entire team at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies for their great care and providing helpful insight on my recent diagnosis,” said Boebert. “I’m looking forward to making a full recovery and getting back to Congress to continue fighting for Colorado.”

The campaign has not set a timeline regarding Boebert’s return to Washington, DC. Congressman Mike Gallagher(RINO-WI) is scheduled to resign from Congress on April 19, which will bring the GOP majority down to ONE.

This means if Boebert misses time beyond April 19, the GOP majority will be COMPLETELY GONE.

The selfish decisions by Kevin McCarthy (RINO-CA), Buck (RINO-CO), and Gallagher to leave office early along with the ousting of George Santos (R-NY) by the GOP House look dumber every day.