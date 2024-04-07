Kid Rock on the 2024 Election “If You Don’t Vote for Donald Trump, You Ain’t from Michigan” (Video)

Kid Rock has never been shy about sharing his political views.

On Friday, he joined Laura Ingraham on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle.” The Michigan native told Ingraham that President Trump would win his home state in the November election just like he did in 2016.

“What do you think is going to happen in Michigan, though?” Ingraham asked. “I mean, your home state going to wake up and decide, no mas, we’re not going to kill our auto industry with EVs, and he’s going to win it.”

He replied, “Trump’s winning. Trump’s winning Michigan. I mean, the auto workers are smart enough to know that EVs mean you’re getting replaced with a robot.”

“They’re smart enough to know that. Everyone has Google.com. They can search it, whatever, like they know that this is coming. You know, I applaud what Elon Musk is doing. I think that guy is a genius. But in terms of Michigan, we’re going to make cars where we’re going to keep the industrial revolution alive. And we might have to innovate and go past that where things are going now. Am I getting off base here?”

He continued, “[M]ichigan is the melting pot of America. When people came from the South after, you know, the Industrial Revolution, the Civil War, this that and the other, and they stopped in Chicago, and they came to Detroit to make a living wage, this that and the other. They’ve stuck around. There’s been generations there, including my family.”

Kid took a jab at Joe Biden’s statement to Charlamagne tha God on The Breakfast Club before the 2020 election Biden uttered the racist statement, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.”

Kid told Ingraham, “I’m going to do the opposite. I’m going to do the opposite of Biden. I mean, if you don’t fight….if you don’t vote for Donald Trump, you ain’t from Michigan.”

