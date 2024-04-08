JUST IN: Judge Denies Trump’s Last Minute Request to Delay Stormy Daniels ‘Hush Money’ Trial

A New York appellate judge on Monday evening denied Trump’s request to once again delay the Stormy Daniels ‘hush money’ trial set to begin April 15.

President Trump on Monday sued Juan Merchan, the far-left judge overseeing the Stormy Daniels ‘hush payment’ trial.

The lawsuit is currently under seal, but the court docket reveals Trump requested a change of venue and asked for a stay on the expanded gag order.

The appellate judge did not address Trump’s request for a change of venue or his request to stay the gag order.

The gag order motion will come on Tuesday.

CBS News reported:

An appellate judge Monday denied an 11th hour request by former President Donald Trump seeking to delay the start of the trial in his New York criminal case. Trump has made multiple attempts to push back the trial, this time by suing the judge just one week before jury selection is scheduled to begin. In a pair of sealed filings Monday, Trump asked an appellate court for a change of venue in the case and for a stay of a gag order that prevents Trump from commenting publicly on, among others, the judge’s daughter, who works for a Democrat-aligned consulting firm, according to a source familiar with the filings. Associate Justice Lizbeth Gonzalez did not weigh in on either the change of venue or gag efforts in her brief Monday evening ruling denying a stay of the upcoming trial.

Judge Juan Merchan on Monday evening issued a letter explaining how he will be conducting jury selection.