MUST SEE: House Judiciary Committee Releases 300 Page Report on the Alvin Bragg’s Political Vendetta Against President Trump

The House Judiciary Committee released a report on Thursday on Soros-funded Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s “unprecedented” multi-year investigation into former President Donald J. Trump after Bragg campaigned as the best candidate to go after the president.

Fox reports,

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office “allowed political motivations and animus to infect its prosecutorial discretion,” the House Judiciary Committee argued in a report Thursday, saying charges were brought against former President Trump employed a “dangerously low threshold” to prosecute “political opponents.” The GOP-led committee released a 300-page report Thursday, exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital, titled “An Anatomy of a Political Prosecution: The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office Vendetta Against President Donald J. Trump.” “The DANY has been investigating President Trump since at least 2018, searching for any legal theory on which to bring charges,” the report states. “These charges are normally misdemeanors subject to a two-year statute of limitations, but Bragg used a novel and untested legal theory—previously declined by federal prosecutors—to bootstrap the misdemeanor allegations as a felony, which extended the statute of limitations to five years, by alleging that records were falsified to conceal a second crime.” Prosecutors revealed during the criminal trial this week that the alleged “second crime” was a violation of a New York law called “conspiracy to promote or prevent election.” Prosecutors will try to prove that the alleged conspiracy was to conceal a conspiracy to unlawfully promote his candidacy.

The report on Bragg’s investigation further references Mark Pomerantz’s influence on the case, including his “politicized reliance on convicted perjurer Michael Cohen” and his “personal animus towards and obsession with President Trump.”

Promerantz is a former senior prosecutor on the Manhattan DA’s team investigating Trump, who in 2022 resigned in protest after District Attorney Alvin Bragg ended the investigation and went on to write a book on the topic. In the book, he claims the investigation “developed evidence convincing us that Donald Trump had committed serious crimes.” Pomerantz resigned after Bragg, just weeks into his first term in office, decided not to seek an indictment of Trump at that time.

However, per the report, “Shortly after President Trump announced his White House run, the DANY pivoted back to what Pomerantz frequently referred to as the ‘zombie’ case that originated nearly five years ago.” The committee says the decision likely came after Bragg noticed “the acclaim that New York Attorney General Letitia James received from Democrats for bringing a civil action against President Trump, his children, and the Trump Organization.” This also came as Bragg was nearing the end of his first year in office after he made the campaign promise to get Trump. The report continues, “Bragg noted that he hoped ‘driving down gun violence and the population at Rikers while pushing ahead on the Trump investigation . . . [would] ‘neutralize’ the noise around him.’”

As The Gateway Pundit reported Bragg has raised nearly $1 Million since making good on his campaign promises to indict Trump.

The Judiciary Committee says that the attention and political benefits acquired by Bragg indicting President Trump has "led to copycat indictments by other politically motivated, popularly elected local prosecutors," in reference to Fulton County DA Fani Willis' RICO indictment against Trump and 18 co-defendants. "If state or local prosecutors like Bragg and Willis are allowed to engage in politically motivated prosecutions of former or current U.S. Presidents for personal acts, this could have a profound impact on how Presidents choose to exercise their official duties while in office."

The Committee concludes its report suggesting legislation to address politically motivated prosecutors, including Rep. Russell Fry's H.R. 2553, the No More Political Prosecutions Act, and Rep. Andy Biggs' H.R. 2582, the No Federal Funds for Political Prosecutions Act.

House Judiciary Committee released a summary of their 300-page report on X:

#ICYMI: Judiciary Republicans Release 300 Page Report on the Manhattan District Attorney's Office's Political Vendetta Against President Donald J. Trump Summary ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/oUp2SD2scr — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) April 26, 2024

