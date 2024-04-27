MUST SEE: House Judiciary Committee Releases 300 Page Report on the Alvin Bragg’s Political Vendetta Against President Trump

The House Judiciary Committee released a report on Thursday on Soros-funded Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s “unprecedented” multi-year investigation into former President Donald J. Trump after Bragg campaigned as the best candidate to go after the president.
Fox reports,
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office “allowed political motivations and animus to infect its prosecutorial discretion,” the House Judiciary Committee argued in a report Thursday, saying charges were brought against former President Trump employed a “dangerously low threshold” to prosecute “political opponents.”
The GOP-led committee released a 300-page report Thursday, exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital, titled “An Anatomy of a Political Prosecution: The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office Vendetta Against President Donald J. Trump.”
“The DANY has been investigating President Trump since at least 2018, searching for any legal theory on which to bring charges,” the report states. “These charges are normally misdemeanors subject to a two-year statute of limitations, but Bragg used a novel and untested legal theory—previously declined by federal prosecutors—to bootstrap the misdemeanor allegations as a felony, which extended the statute of limitations to five years, by alleging that records were falsified to conceal a second crime.”
Prosecutors revealed during the criminal trial this week that the alleged “second crime” was a violation of a New York law called “conspiracy to promote or prevent election.” Prosecutors will try to prove that the alleged conspiracy was to conceal a conspiracy to unlawfully promote his candidacy.
The report on Bragg’s investigation further references Mark Pomerantz’s influence on the case, including his “politicized reliance on convicted perjurer Michael Cohen” and his “personal animus towards and obsession with President Trump.”
Promerantz is a former senior prosecutor on the Manhattan DA’s team investigating Trump, who in 2022 resigned in protest after District Attorney Alvin Bragg ended the investigation and went on to write a book on the topic. In the book, he claims the investigation “developed evidence convincing us that Donald Trump had committed serious crimes.” Pomerantz resigned after Bragg, just weeks into his first term in office, decided not to seek an indictment of Trump at that time.
However, per the report, “Shortly after President Trump announced his White House run, the DANY pivoted back to what Pomerantz frequently referred to as the ‘zombie’ case that originated nearly five years ago.” The committee says the decision likely came after Bragg noticed “the acclaim that New York Attorney General Letitia James received from Democrats for bringing a civil action against President Trump, his children, and the Trump Organization.” This also came as Bragg was nearing the end of his first year in office after he made the campaign promise to get Trump. The report continues, “Bragg noted that he hoped ‘driving down gun violence and the population at Rikers while pushing ahead on the Trump investigation . . . [would] ‘neutralize’ the noise around him.’”
As The Gateway Pundit reported Bragg has raised nearly $1 Million since making good on his campaign promises to indict Trump.
The Judiciary Committee says that the attention and political benefits acquired by Bragg indicting President Trump has "led to copycat indictments by other politically motivated, popularly elected local prosecutors," in reference to Fulton County DA Fani Willis' RICO indictment against Trump and 18 co-defendants. "If state or local prosecutors like Bragg and Willis are allowed to engage in politically motivated prosecutions of former or current U.S. Presidents for personal acts, this could have a profound impact on how Presidents choose to exercise their official duties while in office."
The Committee concludes its report suggesting legislation to address politically motivated prosecutors, including Rep. Russell Fry's H.R. 2553, the No More Political Prosecutions Act, and Rep. Andy Biggs' H.R. 2582, the No Federal Funds for Political Prosecutions Act.
House Judiciary Committee released a summary of their 300-page report on X:
Press release from House Judiciary Committee:
Judiciary Republicans Release Report on the Manhattan District Attorney's Office's Political Vendetta Against President Donald J. Trump
April 25, 2024
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the House Judiciary Committee released an interim staff report titled, "An Anatomy of a Political Prosecution: The Manhattan District Attorney's Office's Vendetta Against President Donald J. Trump." The report reveals how the New York County District Attorney's Office's (DANY) investigation and prosecution of President Trump is the product of prosecutorial focus on one individual in search of a crime.
As revealed in former Special Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz's self-serving book, People vs. Trump: An Insider's Account, since at least 2018, the DANY has weaponized the criminal justice system, scouring every aspect of President Trump's personal life and business affairs in the hopes of finding some legal basis—however far-fetched, novel, or convoluted—to bring charges against him. When one legal theory would not pan out, instead of discontinuing its politically motivated investigation, the DANY simply pivoted to a new theory, constantly searching for a crime prosecute President Trump. Pomerantz's book was part of a public pressure campaign to force District Attorney Alvin Bragg into action.
In April 2023, District Attorney Bragg succumbed to Pomerantz's pressure campaign, charging President Trump with 34 felony counts using a novel and untested legal theory that bootstrapped misdemeanor allegations as a felony. The timing and basis for the DANY's prosecution of President Trump provide a clear inference that Bragg is motivated by political calculations. The facts at the center of Bragg's political prosecution had not changed since 2018 and no new witnesses had emerged. Federal prosecutors already declined to pursue the case, and Bragg's predecessor Cyrus Vance also waved off the case. Bragg, too, was initially reluctant to bring the case. The only intervening factor, it appears, was President Trump's announcement that he would be a candidate for President in 2024.
In addition to the novel and untested legal theory, Bragg's case relies heavily on the testimony of his star witness, Michael Cohen—a convicted perjurer with a demonstrable prejudice against President Trump. Cohen has been convicted of lying to Congress and DANY prosecutors were rightly concerned about his serious credibility problems.
Against the backdrop of District Attorney Bragg's decision to find any reason to prosecute President Trump are Bragg's actions to institute pro-crime, anti-victim policies that allowed violent crime to surge by 23 percent during his first year as DA and created a dangerous community for New York City residents.
The fundamental mission of any prosecutor's office is to uphold the rule of law. And one of the hallmarks of this mission is to ensure that justice is blind—applied fairly and equally. Bragg's politically motivated prosecution of President Trump threatens to destroy this notion of blind justice by using the criminal justice system to attack an individual he disagrees with politically, and, in turn, erodes the confidence of the American people.
Read the full interim staff report here.