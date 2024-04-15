JUST IN: Far-Left Judge Merchan Rejects Trump Demand to Recuse as Jury Selection Underway for ‘Hush Money’ Trial

Far-left Judge Merchan on Monday morning rejected Trump’s demand to recuse himself as jury selection was underway for the Stormy Daniels ‘hush money’ trial.

President Trump recently filed a motion requesting that the judge overseeing the Stormy Daniels ‘hush money’ case be recused because of his daughter’s political work.

The judge’s daughter, Loren Merchan, is a far-left political operative who worked for the Biden-Harris campaign. The media has infantilized 34-year-old Loren Merchan in an effort to attack Trump’s First Amendment-protected speech.

Loren Merchan’s firm, Authentic Campaigns, Inc., has received tens of millions of dollars from Democrats who want to take down Trump.

According to The New York Post, Loren Merchan helped Democrats raise $93 million off of her father’s case.

The judge on Monday rejected Trump’s request to recuse himself as the former president appeared in court.

CNN reported:

Judge Juan Merchan denied the motion for recusal and says he won’t consider it again until the appellate court rules.

Merchan says it’s the opinion of the court that Trump is using a “series of inferences, innuendos and unsupported speculation” to make his claims for recusal.

Trump appeared to be looking straight ahead, at a screen, biting his bottom lip as the judge rejected the recusal motion.

