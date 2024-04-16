JUST IN: Arrest Warrant Issued For Democrat Pennsylvania State Rep. For Violation of a Protection From Abuse Order

An arrest warrant was issued for Democrat Pennsylvania state Rep. Kevin Boyle for violating a protection from abuse order.

Kevin Boyle was also arrested in 2021 for violating a PFA.

Recall that earlier this year Kevin Boyle made headlines for allegedly being drunk in a bar and threatening close down the establishment.

“Do you know who the f*ck I am!?” Kevin Boyle shouted at the bartender.

WPVI reported:

Action News has learned through multiple sources that an arrest warrant has been issued for Pa. State Rep. Kevin Boyle.

The warrant is for a violation of a protection from abuse order.

Boyle, a Democrat, represents part of Northeast Philadelphia and has served in the House since 2011.

