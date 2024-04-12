“Judgment-Free Zone”: Man Strips Naked and Parades Around Planet Fitness Women’s Locker Room, Asks Woman to Shower With Him

In March, The Gateway Pundit reported that Planet Fitness banned a woman for taking a photo of a “transgender” biological man shaving in the women’s locker room at a Fairbanks, Alaska, location.

Despite uproar for failing to protect women, the gym chain has stood by its decision, saying that a member’s “discomfort is not a reason to deny access to the transgender member.” They are proud to be a “judgment-free zone.”

“As the home of the Judgement Free Zone, Planet Fitness is committed to creating an inclusive environment,” Planet Fitness chief corporate affairs officer McCall Gosselin told Fox News about its gender policy.

Their “judgment-free zone” has now led to the arrest of a man, sporting a beard but claiming to be a woman, at a location in Gastonia, North Carolina, for stripping naked and parading around the women’s locker room.

One woman called 911.

WSOC reports:

“And what’s he wearing?” the dispatcher said. “Nothing, literally nothing,” the caller said. “OK, so he is completely naked?” the dispatcher said. “He is completely naked,” the caller said. Sources told Channel 9 that Miller asked a woman to rub lotion and shower together. “And is that man still there?” the dispatcher said. “Yeah, he is still in the bathroom,” the caller said. “It’s a man but he says he identifies as a woman, and he won’t leave the restroom. But he is just walking around showing us his — and he won’t leave.”

Ultimately, Christopher Allan Miller, aged 38, was arrested for indecent exposure.

Sources also told Channel 9 that Miller was harassing women in the gym before the arrest.

Planet Fitness is getting pummeled financially. A week after the incident in March, the company saw more than $400 million wiped from its value.