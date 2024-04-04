Judge Merchan, Who Silenced President Trump from Talking About His Shady Financial Ties to Hush Money Case, Rejects His Presidential Immunity Delay Effort for Upcoming Trial

Crooked Judge Juan Merchan, who silenced President Donald Trump from talking about his family’s financial ties to the current hush money case he is presiding over against President Trump in New York City, shot down his bid to use presidential immunity as part of his defense.

Trump previously raised the immunity argument in a March 20124 legal filing. He asked Merchan to postpone the trial until after the Supreme Court has ruled on the extent of presidential immunity in a separate Trump case involving Special Counsel Jack Smith, which deals with bogus federal election interference charges.

The 45th President claimed the Supreme Court’s review of the case would reduce the risk of having to retry it because the New York court didn’t apply the immunity doctrine properly.

Merchan was unmoved, however, claiming Trump had ample opportunity to raise the claim before last month. He went on to say the motion tests “this court’s credulity.”

“This Court finds that the Defendant had myriad opportunities to raise the claim of presidential immunity well before March 7, 2024,” Merchan wrote in the Wednesday ruling.

“The circumstances, viewed as a whole, test this court’s credulity,” he continued.

Trump is accused of falsifying business records to obfuscate an alleged affair involving porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 Presidential campaign. Specifically, prosecutors outlandishly claim he covered up a $130,000 hush money payment by disgraced lawyer Michael Cohen.

The Gateway Pundit reported Wednesday that Jesse Watters ran a devastating segment on Merchan who silenced President Donald Trump on Monday from talking about his family’s financial ties to the case.

From Jesse Watters:

Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over Trump’s so-called hush money case in New York, slapped an even bigger gag order on the former President last night. Trump is banned from talking about the judge’s family. Why? Because the judge’s family was paid by the Biden campaign. The judge’s family is currently being paid by Adam Schiff over $10 million. Adam Schiff, this is the guy who conspired with Michael Cohen, the star witness in this case. Trump isn’t allowed to say that the judge’s daughter is a Democrat consultant whose clients, the Biden campaign, Adam Schiff, are fundraising off Trump’s indictment. The judge’s family is getting rich off Trump trials, and he’s presiding over one. If Trump’s convicted, his family financially benefits. Instead of recusing because of a glaring conflict of interest, the judge is gagging Trump for pointing out the conflict of interest. Even Michael Avenatti says it’s nuts. The lawyer tweeting this from prison.

Merchan also donated to Act Blue earmarked “Stop The Republicans” and “Biden For President.” His daughter Loren worked for the Biden-Harris campaign in 2020.

An X account Trump and other conservatives said belonged to Loren Merchan posted a photo of Trump behind bars. TGP has yet to confirm whether this is her account.

The photo has since been changed to a picture of Kamala Harris.

Merchan previously oversaw the tax fraud cases of the Trump’s Org and the Trump Org’s former CFO Allen Weisselberg. They were ultimately found guilty.