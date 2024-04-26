Judge Merchan Says He Will Consider 4 New Trump Gag Order Violations, Sets New Hearing

Judge Juan Merchan on Thursday afternoon said he will consider four new Trump gag order violations as he weighs whether to hold the former president in contempt.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s prosecutors last Thursday claimed Trump violated the court’s gag order ‘seven more times.’

Bragg’s office on Monday asked the court to impose a $1,000 sanction for each of the 3 prior Truth Social posts, order Trump to take them down, and warn him that further violations would result in jail time.

The DA’s office was referring to was related to a New York Post article bashing Michael Cohen as a “serial perjurer.”

Last Thursday, prosecutors claimed Trump violated the gag order seven more times since Monday when he quoted Fox News host Jesse Watters.

Trump posted to Truth Social on Wednesday: “They are catching undercover Liberal Activists lying to the Judge in order to get on the Trump Jury,” Jesse Watters

Judge Merchan held a hearing on the so-called gag order violations this week but he held off on issuing a ruling.

A new hearing on the gag order violations was scheduled for May 1.

Merchan signed an Order to Show Cause compelling Trump to attend a hearing on three new alleged gag order violations. (Below 1 & 2) Merchan has yet to rule on the prosecution's earlier motion alleging ten violations and now there are new ones. (3 & 4) https://t.co/wTLtzBsVO4 pic.twitter.com/ez1U5J2WoJ — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) April 26, 2024

CNN reported:

Judge Juan Merchan said he signed the order to show cause regarding four new violations of a gag order for former President Donald Trump. He signed the order to show cause from the district attorney for the first 10 violations, too. This means he will hear the additional four violations they have now added. He hasn’t made a decision yet or held Trump in contempt.

Trump blasted the judge this week as the ‘hush money’ trial played out in a Manhattan court.

“The Gag Order imposed on me, a political candidate running for the highest office in the land, is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Nothing like this has ever happened before. The Conflicted Judge’s friends and party members can say whatever they want about me, but I am not allowed to respond. The Trial is Rigged and should never have been allowed to take place on a charge that virtually every legal scholar and expert say is bogus, THERE IS NO CRIME. This is a Political Witch Hunt – ELECTION INTERFERENCE!” Trump said on Truth Social.