Joel Pollak on The War Room: “Biden Essentially Took the Side of Hamas – That is Now the Official Position of the Biden Administration” (VIDEO)

Joel Pollak, the Senior Editor-at-Large and In-House Counsel at Breitbart News joined his former boss Steve Bannon on the War Room on Monday morning.

Joel has traveled to Israel numerous times since the October 7 massacre of Jews by Hamas when 1,300 innocent Jews were slaughtered by Hamas terrorists in their homes, on the streets of southern Israel, and at an all-night rave dance party. It was the most barbaric attack Jews since the horrors of World War II.

Joel Pollak described how the malevolent Biden regime has launched its own assault against Israel during their current war against Hamas.

Steve Bannon: Joel Pollack, who was Andrew Breitbart’s Executive Editor, later became the Senior Editor at Large at all things at Breitbart, has written a couple of brilliant pieces, I think, over the last week. So, Joel, help me out here. There are four combat brigades of Hamas. Everybody agrees with this. This is not even a question. There are four combat brigades of Hamas in Southern Gaza. There’s two combat brigades, essentially, in Judea, Samaria. So that’s six. I think there were originally 21. The IDF retreated or pulled back, attacked to a retreat over the weekend after a conversation with Bibi Netanyahu and Biden, and also this massive protest on Saturday night. You said this was coming. You wrote that the Color Revolution is coming to Israel to remove Netanyahu and basically to surrender to the radical Muslim Brotherhood franchisee Hamas.

Now, our audience is very familiar with Color Revolution, given the great work of Darren Beatty and Rahim Kassam and Michael Benz about Victoria Nuland in Ukraine and the Color Revolution against Trump in the summer of 2020. Tell me, what do you mean? Has Bibi blinked? Are they actually going to withdraw these troops and not take care of, not finish the job against these six remaining combat divisions, sir?

Joel Pollak: …President Biden told Netanyahu in that phone call last week that he wanted an immediate ceasefire. And that was extraordinary because the Biden administration essentially took the side of Hamas that says they won’t exchange hostages in any deal until there’s a ceasefire first. For many months, both Israel and the United States were on the same page saying, You only get a ceasefire if you give hostages. Hamas has said, No, we want to ceasefire first. Then, of course, there’s no guarantee they give up the hostages. They have a much stronger bargaining position. They’re not under military pressure. Biden essentially took the side of Hamas in that negotiation. That is now the official position of the Biden administration. And what becomes clear, before we get to the bit about the Color Revolution, what becomes clear is that Biden has been using Hamas in the last two months as leverage against Israel. That is to say, when Israel came close to destroying Hamas, first in the city of Khan Younes and now in Raqqa. Biden tried to stop Israel from destroying Hamas because he wants to use this war to leverage a broader deal in the Middle East…

…Biden is publicly trashing our ally, and it is making the mullets in Iran very happy. It’s making Hamas very happy. This has always been their strategy. Put as many civilians in harm’s way as possible, create global international outrage, and hope that the United States forces Israel to withdraw. It looks like that is happening…

…Now, in Israel, the other problem, aside from the Palestinian question, is the political instability that’s being fomented there in this color revolution that we discussed earlier. The Biden administration is pushing the internal instability of Israel.

They’re trying to topple Netanyahu because he is the last obstacle to the Biden administration’s grand utopian plans for the Middle East that include capitulating heading to Iran, allowing the Palestinians to have a state, and allowing these other forces to run amok, not just in the Middle East, but all over the world. They don’t have a plan for dealing with that. Their plan simply is to give in. And Netanyahu has stood up to Obama and Biden for a decade saying, You can’t do this. This doesn’t make sense. This is not the reality of the Middle East.

And because he’s the one person who will tell it straight to them, they want him out of the way. Biden and Schumer have said openly, They want new elections in Israel to get of Netanyahu. There was a very interesting intelligence assessment. It was prepared in February, but it came out in March from the US intelligence agencies predicting that there would be protests to topple Netanyahu. At the time, there were no protests. And all of a sudden, after this assessment comes out, there are protests, and the timing is very suspicious. In addition, the White House hosted Netanyahu’s main political rival, Benny Gantz, who’s a former IDF chief of staff, former general, but he’s Netanyahu’s main rival. He shows up at the White House without telling Netanyahu right after this intelligence assessment comes out or around the same time.

And it’s absolutely clear to everybody what’s going on here that the White House of the Biden administration is trying to push Netanyahu out of office by using the same color revolution tactics they’ve used to topple other democratically elected governments.

They create the illusion of public outrage and public unrest. And what you don’t see are the 75 % of Israelis who agree with Netanyahu’s policies, who want to go into Raqqa and finish off Hamas, who are sending their sons and daughters into the army, into the military reserves, leaving work, leaving home, going in there. At the beginning of the war, when I went in October, right after October seventh, I said that if Netanyahu did not invade Gaza, the army that was camped out on the border with Gaza would turn around, go back to Jerusalem, kick him out of office, and then go back and fight the war, because the people of Israel want to be rid of Hamas. They support the war. They support the policies that Netanyahu has adopted. But Biden is backing the left-wing opposition, which can’t win elections anymore in Israel.