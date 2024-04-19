Joe Scarborough Melts Down Again, Says Trump Supporters “Hate America” and Want a “Dictatorship” (Video)

by
Joe Scarborough

Watching Joe Scarborough’s Morning Joe is a front-row seat to the effects of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Scarborough suffered a humiliating meltdown in March after getting called out for lying about President Trump on X.

Now, in his latest episode of unhinged anger, Scarborough rages that Trump supporters “hate America.”

“What’s wrong with you?  Who raised you? What history did you read? Where are you from? Because you may claim to be from where I’m from, but you were not raised by the same teachers I was raised by, and you don’t read,” Scarborough said.

He was raised by teachers as opposed to being raised by parents? That may be part of the problem, Joe.

“I’m getting tired of saying this to people who claim to be patriotic but hate America, because they’re always running America down. They’re always trashing America. They’re always saying America is horrible, its democracy doesn’t work, we need a dictatorship if Donald Trump doesn’t win.”

Scarborough then downplayed coverage of the crisis at the border and mocked Fox News.

“I’ll just say it, on Fox News, they didn’t want to show Donald Trump in trial, so they got three protests and said, protests shut down America, basically. This weekend, there were like four migrants and a hound dog on top of a hill in New Mexico. They had their four migrants and a hound dog cam on for hours.”

Watch:

Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

