Joe Biden’s America: Illegal Alien From Venezuela Tries to Rob Ohio Bank with Translator App (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s America.

An illegal alien from Venezuela tried to rob a bank in Sandusky, Ohio with a translator app.

20-year-old Yeixon Brito-Gonzalez was arrested after he tried to rob a bank last week.

Since he didn’t speak English, police say he held up his phone using a translator app to tell the bank workers “get the money” and “put the money in the bag.”

It is unclear when or where Yeixon Brito-Gonzales illegally entered the United States.

Police said the illegal didn’t have any ID and didn’t speak any English.

“I have been in law enforcement for over 20 years and this is the first time I encountered something like this, someone using a translator app to try and rob a bank,” Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver told Fox 8. “First time our officers have dealt with it too.”

The illegal alien insisted he wasn’t trying to rob a bank and was just asking the bank teller to put money in a bag for him.

Police weren’t buying the illegal’s lies.

Yeixon Brito-Gonzalez with charged with attempted robbery, attempted theft and criminal trespassing, Fox 8 reported.

WATCH: