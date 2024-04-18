Joe Biden Struggles with Takeout Box at Carefully Choreographed Visit to Wawa in Philly…Then Shuffles Away to Get a Milkshake (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Thursday continued campaigning in Pennsylvania and made a stop in Philadelphia.

This is Biden’s last day in Pennsylvania this week before he returns to the White House.

After a gaffe-filled speech to a paltry crowd in deep blue Philly, Biden made a trip to Wawa.

Every moment of Biden’s visit to Wawa was highly choreographed and scripted.

WATCH:

Biden struggled with a takeout box. He gave up and told his handler he was going to go order a milkshake.

“You take that box. I’m gonna go order a milkshake,” Biden said.

WATCH:

In contrast, Trump doesn’t need to choreograph his visits to small businesses.

Trump walked into a Bodega in deep blue Harlem, New York on Wednesday to thunderous applause.

Trump got a warm welcome when he visited a Chick-fil-A in Atlanta last week.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

