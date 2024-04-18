Joe Biden Struggles with Takeout Box at Carefully Choreographed Visit to Wawa in Philly…Then Shuffles Away to Get a Milkshake (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday continued campaigning in Pennsylvania and made a stop in Philadelphia.
This is Biden’s last day in Pennsylvania this week before he returns to the White House.
After a gaffe-filled speech to a paltry crowd in deep blue Philly, Biden made a trip to Wawa.
Every moment of Biden’s visit to Wawa was highly choreographed and scripted.
WATCH: Every single moment of Biden's "visit" to this Philadelphia Wawa was carefully choreographed and scripted — down to the cashier's tip pic.twitter.com/lIlVvzN7Pm
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 18, 2024
Biden struggled with a takeout box. He gave up and told his handler he was going to go order a milkshake.
“You take that box. I’m gonna go order a milkshake,” Biden said.
Biden struggles to close the takeout box at Wawa, then eventually gives up and tells his handler: "You take that box. I'm gonna go order a milkshake."
Then he shuffles away (before getting confused once again). pic.twitter.com/6I5V0wW5zZ
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 18, 2024
In contrast, Trump doesn’t need to choreograph his visits to small businesses.
Trump walked into a Bodega in deep blue Harlem, New York on Wednesday to thunderous applause.
PRESIDENT TRUMP – NYC BODEGA – FULL VIDEO pic.twitter.com/4nZ5fCE2Cj
— Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) April 17, 2024
Trump got a warm welcome when he visited a Chick-fil-A in Atlanta last week.
Trump at an Atlanta Chik-fil-A
“How you doing Trump?”
“I’m doing good”
“I love you mayne”
*Man asks for a Maga hat* pic.twitter.com/YcXDNs4tZQ
— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) April 10, 2024