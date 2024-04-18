Joe Biden Struggles with Takeout Box at Carefully Choreographed Visit to Wawa in Philly…Then Shuffles Away to Get a Milkshake (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday continued campaigning in Pennsylvania and made a stop in Philadelphia.

This is Biden’s last day in Pennsylvania this week before he returns to the White House.

After a gaffe-filled speech to a paltry crowd in deep blue Philly, Biden made a trip to Wawa.

Every moment of Biden’s visit to Wawa was highly choreographed and scripted.

WATCH:

WATCH: Every single moment of Biden's "visit" to this Philadelphia Wawa was carefully choreographed and scripted — down to the cashier's tip pic.twitter.com/lIlVvzN7Pm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 18, 2024

Biden struggled with a takeout box. He gave up and told his handler he was going to go order a milkshake.

“You take that box. I’m gonna go order a milkshake,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Biden struggles to close the takeout box at Wawa, then eventually gives up and tells his handler: "You take that box. I'm gonna go order a milkshake." Then he shuffles away (before getting confused once again). pic.twitter.com/6I5V0wW5zZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 18, 2024

In contrast, Trump doesn’t need to choreograph his visits to small businesses.

Trump walked into a Bodega in deep blue Harlem, New York on Wednesday to thunderous applause.

PRESIDENT TRUMP – NYC BODEGA – FULL VIDEO pic.twitter.com/4nZ5fCE2Cj — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) April 17, 2024

Trump got a warm welcome when he visited a Chick-fil-A in Atlanta last week.

WATCH: