HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Shakes Hands with Air After Incoherent Speech in Tampa (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday arrived in Tampa, Florida to attack the 6-week abortion ban during remarks at Hillsborough Community College’s Dale Mabry campus.

Florida is Trump country!

No one cares that Joe Biden is in Tampa. He can’t even fill a small venue.

Crooked Joe Biden in Florida vs. President Trump in Florida FLORIDA IS TRUMP COUNTRY! pic.twitter.com/l1u8dgrLHJ — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) April 23, 2024

Biden is hoping to shore up the Gen Z vote in Florida by attacking the state’s 6-week abortion ban that goes into effect May 1.

After finishing his slur-filled speech, Biden turned to his right and shook hands with air.

Biden shook hands with a ghost and pretended to fall over.

He’s completely shot.

WATCH:

Was this supposed to be vigorous? pic.twitter.com/H9ZzhyPJIn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 23, 2024

Joe Biden does this a lot.

Biden famously shook hands with a ghost and got lost after one of his speeches two years ago.

WATCH: