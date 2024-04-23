HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Shakes Hands with Air After Incoherent Speech in Tampa (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday arrived in Tampa, Florida to attack the 6-week abortion ban during remarks at Hillsborough Community College’s Dale Mabry campus.
Florida is Trump country!
No one cares that Joe Biden is in Tampa. He can’t even fill a small venue.
Crooked Joe Biden in Florida vs. President Trump in Florida
Biden is hoping to shore up the Gen Z vote in Florida by attacking the state’s 6-week abortion ban that goes into effect May 1.
After finishing his slur-filled speech, Biden turned to his right and shook hands with air.
Biden shook hands with a ghost and pretended to fall over.
He’s completely shot.
Joe Biden does this a lot.
Biden famously shook hands with a ghost and got lost after one of his speeches two years ago.
After Biden finished his speech, he turned around and tried to shake hands with thin air and then wandered around looking confused pic.twitter.com/ZN00TLdUUo
