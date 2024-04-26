Joe Biden Grants Clemency to 16 Criminals, Here’s the Full List

Joe Biden granted clemency to 16 criminals on Wednesday, with 11 individuals being granted pardons and five commutations.

The majority of the individuals granted pardons were convicted of drug offenses such as distributing cocaine and having possession of hard drugs.

Here’s the complete list by the DOJ:

Leshay Nicole Rhoton of Bristol, Tennessee. Offense : “Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 280 grams or more of cocaine base and 5 kilograms or more of cocaine.”

Margaret Ann Vandyke of Ellenville, New York. Offense : Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance (crack cocaine)

Jason Hernandez of McKinney, Texas. Offense : "Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (two counts); possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine/cocaine hydrochloride; distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school."

Jeffrey Alan Lewis of Douglasville, Georgia. Offense : Use of a communication facility to facilitate a felony.

Beverly Denise Holcy of Palatka, Florida. Offense : Knowingly, willfully, and intentionally distributing a quantity of cocaine base, commonly known as "crack".

Jesse Mosley of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Offense : "Conspiracy to distribute cocaine; use of a communication facility in furtherance of a drug offense."

Bobby Darrell Lowery of Jackson, Mississippi. Offense : "Possession of cocaine base with intent to distribute; felon in possession of a firearm."

Katrina Polk of Washington, D.C. Offense : "Conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine."

Glenn Ray Royal Jr. of San Antonio, Texas. Offense : "Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base."

Ricky Donnell Tyler of Columbia, South Carolina Offense : "Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine and cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine base (three counts)."

Alexis Sutton of New Haven, Connecticut. Offense : "Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin."

Stacy L. Wilder of Albany, New York. Offense : "Conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine base."

Pilar Alejandra Yelicie-Rodriguez of Fairfax, Virginia. Offense : "Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and 50 grams or more of cocaine base."

Daequon Charles Davis of Johnson City, Tennessee. Offense : "Conspiracy to distribute or to possess with intent to distribute 280 grams or more of cocaine."

Jophaney Hyppolite of Miami. Offense : "Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 280 grams cocaine base; distribution and aiding and abetting the distribution of cocaine base."

Xavier Martez Parnell of Clarksville, Tennessee. Offense: "Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, including 500 grams or more of cocaine and 280 grams or more of cocaine base."

President Joe Biden used his executive powers to grant clemency to more than a dozen individuals who served sentences for non-violent drug charges https://t.co/5U76eRUJmC — Bloomberg (@business) April 25, 2024

Per The Associated Press:

President Joe Biden has granted clemency to 16 people who were convicted of non-violent drug crimes, issuing pardons to 11 men and women and commuting the sentences of five other people in the latest use of his clemency power to address racial disparities in the justice system. Biden said in a statement Wednesday that April is Second Chance Month and that many of the individuals getting clemency had received “disproportionately longer” sentences than they would have under current law. The Democratic president is campaigning for reelection in November and is grappling with how to boost support from communities of color that heavily supported him over Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 election. The two rivals are headed for a likely rematch in November.

After Biden granted clemency to the 16 individuals, Kamala Harris invited reality TV star Kim Kardashian to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House.