Jill Biden Wears Tacky Bright Pink Dress with Rhinestones to White House Correspondents’ Dinner (VIDEO)

Joe Biden Saturday evening stayed up past his bedtime to deliver remarks at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner with Hollywood elitists.

Biden openly joked about spearheading prosecutions against his main political opponent Donald Trump.

He also smeared Trump and repeated the debunked “bloodbath” hoax.

Dr. Jill donned a tacky bright pink dress with rhinestones to this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

WATCH:

Last year Jill Biden wore a lime green trash bag to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Joe Biden looked like a lost toddler as he walked out on stage.

Jill Biden wore a garish lime green trash bag to the dinner.

WATCH:

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

