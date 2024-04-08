J6 Political Prisoner Ryan Samsel Seeks Donations for Medical Expenses – Finally Sees Doctor After Years of Abuse, Beatings, and Neglect

J6 prisoner Ryan Samsel informed The Gateway Pundit this week that he was finally able to see a medical doctor after years of neglect.

Ryan has been locked up for over three years now under the Biden regime. Ryan entered the US Capitol grounds with Ray Epps. Epps never spent a day in prison for his actions directing the protesters that day.

Epps later lied to investigators about his actions on January 6. Some people have all the luck.

Please help out Ryan Samsel if you can. Patrick Byrne promised to match Ryan for $30,000 in donations.

Dear Gateway Pundit Readers and American Supporters,

My name is Ryan Samsel. I am profoundly grateful for the unwavering support and assistance that many of you have provided me over this difficult time. Inspired by the kindness I have received, I am driven by the goal of cultivating a network of support groups, akin to the solidarity our forefathers displayed when faced with a common adversary.

In times of yore, communities would rally together in churches and taverns to face their common enemies. Today, we find ourselves under the scrutiny of large online media groups. Their efforts may have changed, but our fight for freedom remains the same. I have yearned for this freedom ever since the unfortunate experiences I have undergone. It is public knowledge that I was not alone during the incident at the gate involving Ray Epps and Officer Caroline Edwards. I was part of a group of approximately 300 individuals, yet I was the only one who pulled Officer Edwards to safety.

Despite being offered an opportunity to betray President Trump, I chose to remain steadfast. Unfortunately, in the aftermath of these events, I have been denied crucial medical treatments and surgeries, resulting in the loss of full use of my left arm and vision in my right eye. I suffer from longstanding blood clots, which are now a lifelong affliction.

However, I don’t write this letter to garner sympathy. Instead, I wish to inspire resilience in the face of adversity. No matter what life throws at you, you have a choice. You can either wallow in self-pity, or you can look in the mirror and challenge yourself to rise above your circumstances. I am currently in a situation where I may never see a sunrise again, or feel the sand under my feet. But I refuse to feel sorry for myself. I firmly believe that where there’s a will, there’s a way.

I have been placed in a cell without a toilet, but I have managed to use my ingenuity to communicate and receive necessities. I share these experiences not to evoke fear, but to emphasize the importance of bravery. I am afraid – of never seeing my loved ones again, of not having a child with the woman I love. But I understand that this country and its values are greater than any individual, including me.

I am truly grateful for the support I have received from Patrick Byrne, the author of “Danger Close.” He has generously offered to match donations up to $30,000. I am halfway towards my goal and I sincerely urge everyone to contribute whatever they can.

In addition to this, I invite everyone to follow THEEFFORT83 on Instagram. We are building a platform to unite the community, to build strength and structure within us. We post regular updates, motivational videos, health tips, and provide a space for networking with people who share our common belief – the freedom to live a happy, healthy life. I would also like to express my gratitude to Gateway Pundit, Jim Hoft, and Alicia Powe, for their support and for upholding the freedom of speech.

** I humbly ask for your support at my GiveSendGo page.

Please do not donate to any organization on my behalf, as I have not received any legal or medical help from them. I have attached a copy of one of my many bills, which all organizations have declined to assist with.

In conclusion, I implore you to support me in any way you can. Share this message with your friends and family. Write a letter of support to Judge Jia Cobb. We need to remind her that we are better, we don’t destroy our cities or resort to violence, we win the right way. Thank you so much for your continued support.

Please check out my upcoming podcast, THE EFFORT, and consider reading “Danger Close” by Patrick Byrne. Both are sure to be eye-opening. Thank you and God bless you.

Yours sincerely,

Ryan Samsel