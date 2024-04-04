THE IRONY! Democrats Throw Hissy Fit About Nebraska ‘Changing the Rules’ Months Before Election

Democrats are furious about the prospect of Nebraska changing its electoral system by switching to a winner-takes-all electoral system.

Nebraska, along with Maine, is one of two states that currently employs a unique method known as the Congressional District Method. Under this system, the state’s electoral votes are partially allocated based on the popular vote winner in each of its three congressional districts, with the remaining two electoral votes going to the statewide popular vote winner.

Yet following a campaign by TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen endorsed a proposal to change the system to a traditional winner-takes-all, bringing it in line with the rest of the country and almost certainly handing an extra electoral college vote to Donald Trump.

“It would bring Nebraska into line with 48 of our fellow states, better reflect the founders’ intent, and ensure our state speaks with one unified voice in presidential elections,” Pillen said of the bill. “I call upon fellow Republicans in the Legislature to pass this bill to my desk so I can sign it into law.”

Given the fact that Nebraska now has a veto proof Republican majority, it appears likely that the legislation will be passed into law.

Democrats, meanwhile, are predictably furious about the proposal, fearing that the 2024 election could come down to a single electoral college vote.

Among those complaining are the Nebraska Democratic Party, Democratic State Senator Megan Hunt and President Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign manager Jim Messina.

The great irony, of course, is that the Democrats changed the rules during the 2020 presidential election as part of their plan to steal the election from Donald Trump. This included wildy expanding the ease and avaliability of mail-in voting, which was the key factor allowing the Biden campaign to carry out their successful election steal.

Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

