THE IRONY! Democrats Throw Hissy Fit About Nebraska ‘Changing the Rules’ Months Before Election

Democrats are furious about the prospect of Nebraska changing its electoral system by switching to a winner-takes-all electoral system.

Nebraska, along with Maine, is one of two states that currently employs a unique method known as the Congressional District Method. Under this system, the state’s electoral votes are partially allocated based on the popular vote winner in each of its three congressional districts, with the remaining two electoral votes going to the statewide popular vote winner.

Yet following a campaign by TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen endorsed a proposal to change the system to a traditional winner-takes-all, bringing it in line with the rest of the country and almost certainly handing an extra electoral college vote to Donald Trump.

“It would bring Nebraska into line with 48 of our fellow states, better reflect the founders’ intent, and ensure our state speaks with one unified voice in presidential elections,” Pillen said of the bill. “I call upon fellow Republicans in the Legislature to pass this bill to my desk so I can sign it into law.”

Given the fact that Nebraska now has a veto proof Republican majority, it appears likely that the legislation will be passed into law.

BREAKING: Nebraska’s unicameral legislature now has a filibuster proof Republican majority as Sen. Mike McDonnell switches parties from Dem to Rep. This has massive implications for passing LB764, which would switch Nebraska to a winner-take-all electoral college state and… https://t.co/f1spATMdso — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 3, 2024

Democrats, meanwhile, are predictably furious about the proposal, fearing that the 2024 election could come down to a single electoral college vote.

Among those complaining are the Nebraska Democratic Party, Democratic State Senator Megan Hunt and President Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign manager Jim Messina.

This just shows that Donald Trump has serious concerns that this election is going to come down to one electoral vote, and he’s willing to cheat and change the rules state-to-state to ensure his victory. It’s pathetic and if he wants to win Omaha’s vote, he should come earn it. https://t.co/bLaPcmdIxr — Senator Megan Hunt (@NebraskaMegan) April 3, 2024

The @NEGOP are eyeing #NE02 in this latest attempt to dilute our state’s influence nationwide. #NE02 has gone to Obama in 2008 and Biden in 2020. They know @POTUS can win in 2024. They can’t stand that a Blue Dot exists in the state. We will continue to protect it. #NebDems pic.twitter.com/281V11fEeB — Nebraska Democratic Party (@NebraskaDems) April 2, 2024

MSNBC is panicking about Nebraska changing their election rules to a winner-take-all system. I repeat “They’re panicking” The people writing their checks are in trouble. ️️️ pic.twitter.com/maOMzlQ971 — Ale (@lexlowlit) April 3, 2024

Trump is trying to cheat using Nebraska as his way to get more electoral votes,it’s one of 2 states that split’s its electoral votes and one went to Biden last election and one went to trump,he’s wants the law changed to winner take all,you can’t do that in the middle of a… — debbie earley (@doxiedebbie) April 3, 2024

They are seeking to take away the 1 electoral vote that Democrats sometimes win. pic.twitter.com/TZXBx5Ifw7 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 2, 2024

