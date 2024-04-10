Another Leftist Insurrection: Screaming Anti-Israel Protestors Shut Down Senate Cafeteria

On Tuesday, an anti-Israel mob with faux-bloodied hands swarmed and shut down the cafeteria in the Dirksen Senate Office building.

The group sang and chanted, “Senate can’t eat until Gaza eats!”

Demands from the protesters include the Senate endorsing a ceasefire, the restoration of UNRWA funding, and an end to military aid to Israel.

According to Fox News, at least 50 people were arrested and removed.

The U.S. Capitol Police confirmed to Fox News that those arrested inside the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., were charged with Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding. “It is illegal to demonstrate inside any of the Congressional Buildings,” Capitol Police said in a statement. A video obtained by Fox News shows demonstrators walking through the hallways of the building, raising their hands and saying, “Children are starving in Gaza” and “People are dying in Gaza.”

At one point, according to a Fox News source, Capitol Police shouted, “Everybody out or be placed under arrest,” to which a protester replied, “This is the house of the people!”

Activists from an organization called Christians for a Free Palestine claim at least 30 of those arrested are “members of the clergy.”

Code Pink’s perennial tantrum queen and Hamas terrorist apologist, Susie Benjamin, was also front and center.

The pro-Palestine mob has entered and shutdown the Senates cafeteria chanting 'the Senate can't eat until a Gaza eats!'

Will anyone be charged with insurrection?

Will anyone be charged with insurrection? Will they be treated like #January6th defendants, a Marine dad or let go immediately? "The U.S. Capitol Police confirmed…arrested inside the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., were charged with Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding."

USCP: Approximately 50 people were arrested for illegally demonstrating inside the Dirksen Senate Office Building this afternoon. It is illegal to demonstrate inside any of the Congressional Buildings. The charge is D.C. Code § 22–1307 – Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding

Never forget that these protesters have earned the public and vocal praise of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah who recently threatened Lebanese Christians.