INSANE: Nancy Pelosi MAJOR MELTDOWN Caught on Camera | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.



ARTICLE 1: WATCH: Nancy Pelosi SNAPS at MSNBC’s Katy Tur After Being Fact-Checked in Real Time About Trump’s Jobs Numbers (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 2: Judge Joe Brown Goes Off on Barack Obama and “Lowdown Scummy Bastard” and “Piece of Urban Trailer Park Trash” Joe Biden in Explosive Interview (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 3: Oops: Gavin Newsom Asks Social Media Users to Help Design New California Coin and it Blows Up in His Face

ARTICLE 4: BREAKING UPDATE: Three Charlotte Law Enforcement Officers Dead, Several Wounded in Shootout – Suspect is Also Dead

ARTICLE 5: CONFIRMED: Federal Government Giving Voter Registration Forms to Non-Citizen Refugees

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.