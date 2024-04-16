Indiana National Guard Member Shoots Illegal Immigrant Stabbing Others at Southern Border

An Indiana National Guard member reportedly shot an illegal immigrant who stabbed another unlawful immigrant at the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to an internal Border Patrol bulletin obtained by News Nation, a member of the Indiana National Guard discharged his weapon at an illegal alien, stabbing another illegal immigrant on U.S. soil near the edge of the Rio Grande River.

The National Guard’s Media Department responded to the shooting by releasing a statement that reads, “The Indiana National Guard is aware of the incident that happened Sunday, April 14.”

“We support and care for our soldiers and airmen supporting Operation Lone Star.” added the National Guard.

At the beginning of April, Indiana sent guard members to the southern border to assist Governor Greg Abbot’s Operation Lonestar, which aims to “enforce federal and state laws preventing migration along the border.”

