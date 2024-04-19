Illinois RINOs Part 3: Weaponizing Law Enforcement

Guest post by Paul Drabik

Terry Newsome and Paul Drabik of Behind Enemy Lines have been fighting back in Illinois. The Gateway Pundit has been following their stories including reporting on illegal immigrants, Joe Biden, and Mike Lindell.

Throughout their fight against radical leftists Newsome and Drabik have encountered a glaring opposition. Surprisingly, it has not come from the left but the right.

As discussed in Part 1 and Part 2, the RINO betrayal in Illinois runs deep and starts at the top with figures like the Chairman of the Illinois GOP, Don Tracy. Tracy once ran for Illinois State Senate as a Democrat.

Tracy’s family business, Dot Foods, also donated to both Joe Biden and the DNC. There’s also State Senate Minority Leader John Curran. Curran famously advocated and voted for Amendment 1.

This amendment cemented Illinois State Constitutional powers for public unions effectively making them a fourth branch of government and Illinois a Communist state.

These leaders are an immense danger to the party and the public who they purport to represent. However, more dangerous are the local level leaders. In a Republic such as ours it is the direct conduits to the public such as County Sheriffs or local Republican leaders who can have the greatest impact on policy.

In part 2 we saw that the exposure of RINOs donating to Democrats – in a clear pay for play scheme – will get you censored and canceled.

Newsome and Drabik certainly did call out the RINOs in Illinois when they found out that some donated to radical Soros funded prosecutor Kim Foxx. On their podcast, Newsome & Drabik displayed a Nazi meme of the Republican who censored them for criticism of the party.

Soon enough Newsome and Drabik would find that there were no depths to which the RINOs would not sink. Local Republican leadership had supported Sheriff James Mendrick of DuPage County in a previous race.

When Newsome and Drabik became a nuisance for the party the Sheriff was brought in to provide a level of intimidation. The Sheriff engaged both Drabik and Newsome via email and phone conversation.

The Sheriff threatened Newsome through proxy about the rhetoric he’d been using on his podcast. Newsome sent out an email to colleagues as a warning that he was fearful that he would be targeted by law enforcement on Sunday, November 5th.

Coincidently or not, the Illinois State Police showed up on Newsome’s doorstep on Tuesday, November 7th. Their inquiry revolved around comments made by Newsome’s criticism of State Senate Minority Leader John Curran.

This was not enough to deter Newsome and Drabik however. They went on to discuss these events on their podcast showing these details and expressing concern that the Sheriff was potentially engaging in weaponization of his office for political purposes.

The attacks from the RINO establishment did not stop there. As Behind Enemy Lines and the grassroots movement grew their following, the establishment took measures to discredit Newsome because of a criminal background of 35 years ago.

Prior to a Republican organization meeting they disseminated a packet exposing Newsome’s record but also listing his family’s names and addresses.

The finishing touch was to add sex offenders registered in Newsome’s neighborhood so as to imply that he had some sort of connection with them. It should be noted that Newsome’s criminal background was related to drug and weapons possession.

Subsequently, Newsome approached the private business owner of the venue where this doxxing attack had occurred. That business provided security camera images showing certain Republican leadership had to have been aware of the doxxing attack.

Shockingly, you will see in the video below that the Sheriff admits to being tasked by a political operative to approach a business owner about sharing information with a private citizen.

The Sheriff then seemingly brags about intimidating a private business owner into not sharing information with another private citizen ever again, and training their staff in this manner.

Mendrick has been touted in years past for being responsible for a low recidivism rate amongst inmates of DuPage County. He has been a proponent for second chances. That is, unless you become a political rival to the Sheriff. Below you can see how he speaks to a concerned citizen labeling Terry Newsome as a “drug dealer,” and to “…leave me alone.”

Denigrating someone for their past seems petty if you are in support of second chances. The real hypocrisy is that Sheriff Mendrick had accepted upwards of $100k from a convicted sex offender. ABC news covered the story in 2018.

Apparently, the Sheriff’s sympathy for offenders is only available to those who donate to his political campaign.

We reached out to the Sheriff for comment on the matter and it appears he is suggesting we are violating an Illinois criminal code – 720 ILCS 5 Article 26.5: Harassing and Obscene Communications – by seeking his comment in a news story.

After a final attempt to let the Sheriff know we were seeking comment for a media story, he repeated the screenshot of the Illinois Criminal code. It’s not entirely clear what was meant by this. The implication of course is that we are harassing him in accordance with this particular Illinois criminal code. Certainly, a journalist reaching out to a public official for comment is covered under the first amendment.

The pressure on the local Republican Party by Behind Enemy Lines and the grassroots movement has pushed the party and Sheriff Mendrick to go full authoritarian.

Mendrick has since become the vice chair of his local organization who lost 40% of their participation since instituting censorship. The Sheriff has intimidated multiple committeemen in the organization, including Drabik, suggesting there are police reports filed for things they’ve said in public.

The danger of people like Sheriff James Mendrick cannot be overstated. Intimidating private businesses and people for exercising their first amendment rights can be expected from the left.

While the Democrats in America have essentially become Communists, it is the people on the right like Sheriff Mendrick who pose the greater threat. They are helping the Democrats by silencing the true opposition to Communism in America: THE PEOPLE.