Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Biden: “People Understand That it’s Joe Biden That Stands for American Values” (VIDEO)

Democrat Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker was on CNNs “State of the Union” with Dana Bash on Sunday to discuss Joe Biden.

He attempted to portray Biden as someone who supports American values. A majority of Americans would disagree.

“People understand that it’s Joe Biden that stands for American values,” Pritzker said.

Watch:

Biden campaign co-chair J.B. Pritzker: “People understand that it’s Joe Biden that stands for American values.” THAT’S FALSE: Biden has surrendered U.S. borders, prioritized illegal aliens over U.S. citizens, and weaponized the judicial system against his top political rival. pic.twitter.com/E4797TBUjO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 21, 2024

Joe Biden has shown time and again that he supports everything but American Values. Since his regime was installed, 10 to 12 million illegals have entered the US.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.

In addition to willfully neglecting our border, the Biden regime and the Democrats have given priority to funding Ukraine with American taxpayer dollars.

Governor Pritzker also claimed that Joe Biden is a “terrific debater.”

“Would you encourage Joe Biden to debate Donald Trump?” Dana Bash asked.

“Look I think we are used to having debates,” Pritzker said.

He continued and claimed that President Trump lies constantly without citing evidence or specifics.

“Whenever I look at Donald Trump’s debating style, he lies and lies and lies and it’s so hard to respond to that in the middle of a debate,” Pritzker continued.

“I also think that Joe Biden is a terrific debater,” Pritzker continued.

Watch:

Biden campaign co-chair claims (without evidence) that “Biden is a terrific debater” — but still won’t commit to a debate with President Trump pic.twitter.com/0rd4DqoSqz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 21, 2024

Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities have greatly diminished. It would be difficult for him to debate President Trump considering he does not even know where to stand when he is out in public.

“You want me right here?” Biden asked as he shuffled over to a giant X taped on the ground.

Watch: