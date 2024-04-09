Idaho Teen Arrested for Pledging Allegiance to ISIS — Planning to Attack Churches on the Terror Org’s Behalf

An Idaho teenager has been arrested for pledging allegiance to ISIS and planning to attack local churches.

Alexander Scott Mercurio, 18, of Coeur d’Alene, was arrested on Saturday, April 6, for attempting to provide material support and resources to the terror organization.

According to the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint, Mercurio pledged his allegiance to ISIS and “planned to attack individuals at churches in Coeur d’Alene on April 7 using weapons, including knives, firearms, and fire.”

Mercurio’s plan, according to the complant, was to attack his father with a metal pipe, steal his guns, and carry out a suicide attack at local churches.

“As alleged in the complaint, the defendant swore an oath of loyalty to ISIS and planned to wage an attack in its name on churches in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

Garland continued, “Thanks to the investigative efforts of the FBI, the defendant was taken into custody before he could act, and he is now charged with attempting to support ISIS’s mission of terror and violence. The Justice Department will continue to relentlessly pursue, disrupt, and hold accountable those who would commit acts of terrorism against the people and interests of the United States.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray added, “The defendant allegedly pledged loyalty to ISIS and sought to attack people attending churches in Idaho, a truly horrific plan which was detected and thwarted by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.”

“This investigation demonstrates the FBI’s steadfast commitment to work with our law enforcement partners to stop those who wish to commit acts of violence on behalf of – or inspired by – foreign terrorist groups,” Wray continued.

The FBI said that the case should open people’s eyes to the dangers of self-radicalization.

“This case should be an eye-opener to the dangers of self-radicalization, which is a real threat to our communities,” said Special Agent in Charge Shohini Sinha of the Salt Lake City FBI. “Protecting the American people from terrorism remains the FBI’s number one priority, and we continue to encourage the public to report anything suspicious to the FBI or your local law enforcement.”

Mercurio remains in custody pending his initial court appearance. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison if convicted.