‘I Love The Constitution’: Brazilian MMA Fighter Renato Moicano Gives Epic Pro-America Speech After Thrilling UFC 300 Victory (VIDEO)

UFC fighter Renato Moicano gave an epic pro-America speech after his thrilling victory against Jalin Turner on Saturday.

After completing his comeback against Turner, Moicano was handed the mic by podcaster and MMA commentator Joe Rogan and did not hold back:

I’m a huge advocate of the First Amendment, and of course, I want the $300k bonus, but they not going to give me because somebody says this is f**king Disney, you cannot curse…so I’m not going to do my speech, but first off all I love America, I love the constitution, I love the first amendment, I want to f*cking carry all the f***ing guns, I love private property, If you care about your f*cking country, read Ludwig von Mises and the six lessons of the Austrian economic school, motherf**ker.

The speech caught the attention of Canadian Professor Jordan Peterson, who described it as “unspeakably great.”

“What a world,” he wrote. “The satirists are Christian; the left shills for Big Pharma; and the deadly boxers have become profound economic philosophers.”

What a world. The satirists are Christian; the left shills for Big Pharma; and the deadly boxers have become profound economic philosophers. — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 14, 2024

Back in February, Moicano used another post-fight interview to declare his admiration for America and confirmed his intention to become a citizen within the next two years.

UFC lightweight Renato Moicano just delivered an all-timer in his post-fight interview. He tells Americans to have more kids, go to Church, and warns that we’re turning into a third-world country. This Brazilian has more patriotism than the entire American left. pic.twitter.com/LTVsh9xKJI — Joe Consorti ⚡ (@JoeConsorti) February 4, 2024

“I wanna tell you another thing, I love f**king America, you know?” Moicano said into the mic. “I’m not an American… but in two years, I will be an American. And after I am done with fighting, I will serve [as a] police officer. I want to be a SWAT team, and I want to kill the bad guys.”