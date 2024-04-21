House Passes Legislation to Ban Chinese-Owned TikTok in America – Here Are the 25 Republicans Who Voted No

The House of Representatives easily passed legislation Saturday that will lead to an inevitable ban on Chinese-run TikTok in America with 25 GOPers voting no.
The ban was tied to the vote on a $95 billion foreign aid package dominated by $60+ billion for Ukraine. As The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson and Cassandra MacDonald both noted, Democrats erupted in loud cheers and waved UKRAINIAN flags after the globalist sellout was complete.
The legislation theoretically does give an out to TikTok if it divests from China and the social media company is given up to a year to find a non-Chinese company as its new owner.
But the Chinese government is opposed to a sale with no evidence that minds have changed. Thus, the 170 million TikTok users in the U.S. can kiss their favorite social media platform goodbye in the coming months, barring a miraculous turn of events.
Courtesy of Newsweek, here are the 25 GOPers who voted against the ban. As one can see, the list is primarily mostly conservative Republicans rather than RINOS.
Andy Biggs of Arizona
Dan Bishop of North Carolina
Lauren Boebert of Colorado
Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma
Michael Cloud of Texas
Andrew Clyde of Georgia
Eric Crane of Arizona
Warren Davidson of Ohio
Matt Gaetz of Florida
Bob Good of Virginia
Paul Gosar of Arizona
Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia
Harriet Hageman of Wyoming
Andy Harris of Maryland
Nancy Mace of South Carolina
Thomas Massie of Kentucky
Tom McClintock of California
Patrick McHenry of North Carolina
Barry Moore of Alabama
Troy Nehls of Texas
Ralph Norman of South Carolina
Matt Rosendale of Montana
Chip Roy of Texas
Keith Self of Texas
William Timmons of South Carolina
Joe Biden has pledged to sign the legislation into law should it pass Congress.