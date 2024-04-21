House Passes Legislation to Ban Chinese-Owned TikTok in America – Here Are the 25 Republicans Who Voted No

The House of Representatives easily passed legislation Saturday that will lead to an inevitable ban on Chinese-run TikTok in America with 25 GOPers voting no.

The ban was tied to the vote on a $95 billion foreign aid package dominated by $60+ billion for Ukraine. As The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson and Cassandra MacDonald both noted, Democrats erupted in loud cheers and waved UKRAINIAN flags after the globalist sellout was complete.

The legislation theoretically does give an out to TikTok if it divests from China and the social media company is given up to a year to find a non-Chinese company as its new owner.

But the Chinese government is opposed to a sale with no evidence that minds have changed. Thus, the 170 million TikTok users in the U.S. can kiss their favorite social media platform goodbye in the coming months, barring a miraculous turn of events.

Courtesy of Newsweek, here are the 25 GOPers who voted against the ban. As one can see, the list is primarily mostly conservative Republicans rather than RINOS.

Andy Biggs of Arizona Dan Bishop of North Carolina Lauren Boebert of Colorado Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma Michael Cloud of Texas Andrew Clyde of Georgia Eric Crane of Arizona Warren Davidson of Ohio Matt Gaetz of Florida Bob Good of Virginia Paul Gosar of Arizona Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia Harriet Hageman of Wyoming Andy Harris of Maryland Nancy Mace of South Carolina Thomas Massie of Kentucky Tom McClintock of California Patrick McHenry of North Carolina Barry Moore of Alabama Troy Nehls of Texas Ralph Norman of South Carolina Matt Rosendale of Montana Chip Roy of Texas Keith Self of Texas William Timmons of South Carolina

Joe Biden has pledged to sign the legislation into law should it pass Congress.