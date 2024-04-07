HORROR: 64-Year-Old New Jersey Man Who Operates Trump RV Beaten with Sledgehammer, Airlifted to Hospital with “Significant Head Injuries”



Rocky Granata with grandchild

A 64-year-old New Jersey man who operates a Trump RV was brutally beaten with a hammer on Friday and airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

Rocky Granata of Edison, a beloved father and grandfather, was well-known in the region and across the nation for his Trump RV.

Granata attended Trump rallies, traveled across the country in his Trump RV and sold merchandise.



Rocky Granata’s Trump RV

WATCH:

On Friday Rocky Granata was beaten with a sledgehammer and left with “significant injuries to his head.”

The suspect, Michael Gonzales, 36, was charged with attempted murder.

The Asbury Park Press reported: