HOLY GUACAMOLE: Deranged Man Shoots Chipotle Worker During Brawl Over Popular Avocado-Based Dip (VIDEO)

Credit: FOX 2 Detroit

An out-of-control customer shot a 21-year-old fast-food employee during a brawl over guacamole at a Michigan Chipotle.

Fox 2 Detroit reported the shocking incident took place at the Chipotle on Evergreen Road near Civic Center Drive in Southfield at around 6:50 p.m.

Video footage shows the suspect showing his firearm at the employee, who responds by grabbing the thug by the shirt in an attempt to stop him from leaving the restaurant. A gunshot can be heard going off as the short video closes.

WATCH:

Here is a full video report From Fox 2 Detroit on the incident:

Thomas Huber, one of the witnesses to the shooting, gave a timeline of events to FOX 2 Detroit detailing how the incident unfolded.:

“I was just eating a bowl, and I heard shouting. And then I looked over, they’re arguing. One of the workers went to the back, I don’t know why, and then when he was in the back, the customer walked around the counter, tried to grab his food and put it in a bag,” Huber said.

“Then the employee came back, and they started fighting, and then we heard a gunshot and just ran out as quick as we could,” he continued.

After being shot, the employee was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound in his leg. Southfield police say the man is currently in stable condition.

Police identified the suspect as a 31-year-old man from Detroit. He was taken into custody shortly after fleeing the scene.

It is unclear at the moment what charges the suspect will be facing.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

