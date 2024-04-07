HOLY GUACAMOLE: Deranged Man Shoots Chipotle Worker During Brawl Over Popular Avocado-Based Dip (VIDEO)

An out-of-control customer shot a 21-year-old fast-food employee during a brawl over guacamole at a Michigan Chipotle.

Fox 2 Detroit reported the shocking incident took place at the Chipotle on Evergreen Road near Civic Center Drive in Southfield at around 6:50 p.m.

Video footage shows the suspect showing his firearm at the employee, who responds by grabbing the thug by the shirt in an attempt to stop him from leaving the restaurant. A gunshot can be heard going off as the short video closes.

NEW: Customer shoots a Chipotle employee over a fight about guacamole at a Michigan Chipotle. After shooting the employee, the 32-year-old man fled the scene in his car. According to a bystander, the incident started when the man walked around the counter to finish preparing… pic.twitter.com/BXlYJ940IJ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 7, 2024

Thomas Huber, one of the witnesses to the shooting, gave a timeline of events to FOX 2 Detroit detailing how the incident unfolded.:

“I was just eating a bowl, and I heard shouting. And then I looked over, they’re arguing. One of the workers went to the back, I don’t know why, and then when he was in the back, the customer walked around the counter, tried to grab his food and put it in a bag,” Huber said. “Then the employee came back, and they started fighting, and then we heard a gunshot and just ran out as quick as we could,” he continued.

After being shot, the employee was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound in his leg. Southfield police say the man is currently in stable condition.

Police identified the suspect as a 31-year-old man from Detroit. He was taken into custody shortly after fleeing the scene.

It is unclear at the moment what charges the suspect will be facing.