With His Wife Indicted for Corruption, Spanish Socialist PM Sánchez Is Considering Resigning

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez writes a ‘Letter to the citizenry’, and announces that he is ‘suspending all his public duties to stop and reflect on the future and decide whether he wants to continue to be at the forefront of politics’.

Sánchez ‘won’ the last election in an illegitimate way, after breaking a solemn campaign promise and establishing an artificial majority by enacting an amnesty to the Catalan Separatists.

Now, as his wife is under investigation for influence peddling and corruption, Sánchez is indignant, threatening to resign his premiership because of what he calls political persecution.

Sanchez wrote on X:

“It is not usual for me to address you through a letter. However, the severity of the attacks that my wife and I are receiving, and the need to give a calm response, make me think that this is the best way to express my opinion. I thank you, therefore, for taking a little of your time to read these lines.

As you may already know, and if I do not inform you, a court in Madrid has opened preliminary proceedings against my wife, Begoña Gómez, at the request of a far-right organization called Clean Hands, to investigate alleged crimes of influence peddling and corruption in business.”

The judge in the case will call journalists that that have been covering the case to testify.

Sánchez said that his wife ‘will defend her honorability and will collaborate with Justice in everything required to clarify facts’ that he says ‘are as scandalous in appearance as they are non-existent’.

The case was initiated by Sánchez’ political rival Alberto Núñez Feijóo, Spanish People’s Party President, conservative member of the Congress of Deputies.

Feijóo reported the case to the Conflict of Interest Office, asking for the Prime Minister to be disqualified from holding public office.

Sánchez continues: “Next, they exploited their conservative majority in the Senate, promoting an investigative commission to, as they say, clarify the facts related to this matter. Logically, the case was missing. It is the step they have just taken.

In short, it is an operation of harassment and demolition by land, sea and air, to try to make me weaken politically and personally by attacking my wife.”

The ‘attacks’ are against what he represents: ‘a progressive political option, supported election after election by millions of Spaniards, based on economic progress, social justice and democratic regeneration.’

“Democracy spoke, but the right and the extreme right, again, did not accept the electoral result. They were aware that the political attack would not be enough and now they have crossed the line of respect for the family life of a President of the Government and the attack on his personal life.”

After a lot of complaining and painting his opponents in the worst colors, Sánchez gets to the point:

“At this point, the question I legitimately ask myself is, is all this worth it? Sincerely I dont know. This attack is unprecedented, it is so serious and so gross that I need to stop and reflect with my wife.

[…] I need to stop and reflect. I urgently need to answer the question of whether it is worth it. […] Whether I should continue at the head of the Government or resign from this high honor.”