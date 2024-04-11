Hillary Clinton Shows Up to State Dinner for Japanese PM Wearing Bizarre Muumuu Dress and Social Media Comments Are Brutal

by
Credit: @BennyJohnson

On Wednesday night, Joe Biden hosted a state dinner for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishidaw with several elitist leftists in attendance as guests, including one infamous couple.

As the New York Post reported, Bill and Hillary Clinton showed up alongside several Big Tech billionaires, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Apple CEO Tim Cook. The Post notes the Clintons were joined at the head table by deranged actor Robert De Niro in the White House East Room.

Upon arrival, Hillary caught some unwanted attention online with her choice of clothing during the event. As one can see in the photo above, she is wearing what appears to be a bizarre Moo-Moo dress, somewhat resembling a shower curtain.

Conservative commentators Benny Johnson and Ian Miles Cheong asked their followers for their thoughts on Hillary’s outfit, betting they would get colorful responses. Not surprisingly, they had some brutal replies in store.

