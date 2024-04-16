HE’S SHOT: Biden Malfunctions Trying to Remember the Word “Scranton” – His Hometown! (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to his *hometown* of Scranton, Pennsylvania for a campaign event.

And literally no one cares.

Biden delivered remarks on the US tax code at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple.

Joe Biden struggled throughout his speech.

He’s completely shot.

WATCH:

Biden couldn’t even remember the word “Scranton” – his supposed “hometown.”

VIDEO:

Biden falsely claimed the economy is roaring due to his policies.

“I’ve already been delivering real results in a fiscally responsible way!” Biden said.

“Nobody earning less than $400K will pay an additional penny! I hope you’re all able to make $400K. I never did!” Biden claimed.

This is a lie. Biden raised taxes on Americans earning as little as $20,000 per year.

Furthermore, inflation is a tax.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

