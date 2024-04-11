HE’S SHOT: Biden Can’t Get Through Toast without Reading Directly From Notecards (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday evening hosted Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and Mrs. Kishida Yuko of Japan for a State Dinner in the East Room.

This is after a disastrous greeting ceremony for the Japanese Prime Minister on the White House lawn. 81-year-old Biden had to be led around the South Lawn.

Biden was in a state of confusion the entire time.

By Wednesday evening Biden was barely able to function. He had to read the toast directly from his notes and he still struggled.

“Well, we are the same – Japan and the United States. We may be divided by distance…” Biden said.

“We both remember the choices that were made to forge a friendship that were once only a devastating a fight that existed before!” Biden said.

WATCH: