Heavy Hailstorm, Devastating Tornado Hit Industrial Metropolis of Guangzhou, China (VIDEOS)

A devastating tornado struck south China during the weekend, killing five people, injuring dozens, and damaging more than 140 factory buildings in the industrial city of Guangzhou.

Associated Press reported:

“The China Meteorological Administration said the tornado struck about 3 p.m. [on Saturday] in the Baiyun district of Guangzhou, a sprawling metropolis and manufacturing center near Hong Kong. Videos posted online showed a mid-afternoon sky darkened by storm clouds and debris swirling up into the air. Authorities said that another 33 people were injured and 141 factory buildings were damaged, the official Xinhua News Agency said.”

The severe weather was prefaced with heavy a hailstorm, some bigger than golf balls, that damaged cars and buildings.

Tornado warnings were issued for several parts of Guangzhou, a city formerly known as Canton.

The metropolis holds the Canton Fair, a major export and import exhibition that draws buyers from around the world.

“As businesses and residents began cleaning debris, the images showed block upon block of devastation in the hardest-hit areas with a few clusters of buildings standing amid the destruction, a truck overturned on its side and cars crushed by rubble. The sheet metal roofs on some buildings were torn off.”

The Guardian reported:

“Guangdong, China’s most populous province, is home to 127 million people and thousands of factories that power the nation’s export sector. Aerial photos posted by Chinese state media on Sunday showed the tornado had caused wide devastation in parts of the city. The images showed block upon block of damage in the hardest-hit areas with a few clusters of buildings standing amid the destruction.”