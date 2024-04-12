Happening Now: Live Twitter Space Call to Action for J6 Political Prisoner Jake Lang Who Has Been Put in Solitary Confinement with All Communication Cut

by

J6 political prisoner Jake Lang has been moved to solitary confinement and has had all communications cut off.

Even his attorney, Steve Metcalf, is unable to reach him.

A live Twitter space is happening now to discuss the situation.

On April 7, Jake spent his FOURTH birthday inside the GULAG WITHOUT A TRIAL!!

“I was only 25 years old on January 6, I have grown into a Man inside prison. My 26th, 27th, 28th and now, 29 birthdays have come and gone. I give God all the glory to prosper me throughout this most trying time of my life. Jesus is a Rock that I have clung to in this storm. And I’m a better man for it.”

Photo of author
Assistant Editor

You can email Assistant Editor here, and read more of Assistant Editor's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.