Handlers Surround Joe Biden to Hide His Stiffened Gait as He Shuffles Across South Lawn (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday departed the White House en route to Delaware for a closed-door campaign event.

This is after Biden hid from the public all day Sunday and Monday.

A giant entourage of aides and staffers surrounded Joe Biden as he shuffled across the South Lawn amid reports he can no longer walk solo.

The White House introduced a ‘special routine’ for when Joe Biden departs and returns to the White House on Marine One.

According to a report from Axios, Biden’s advisors are concerned that his stiffened gait is highlighting his old age and feeble state.

Biden’s aides rushed to hide his stiffened gait as he shuffled across the South Lawn. They also acted as human shields to prevent Biden from answering any questions from the press.

WATCH:

HAPPENING NOW: President Biden leaves for a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware. He appears to use his aides and staffers as a shield to prevent him from answering any questions from the press. I wanted to ask him when he will debate President Trump. pic.twitter.com/iEKrseDW3k — MONICA PAIGE✰OANN (@MonicaPaigeTV) April 30, 2024

His handlers are doing everything to make sure he doesn’t fall down.

It was recently revealed Biden is sporting ‘boat anchor’ shoes for maximum stability so he doesn’t fall on his face.